Home Depot takes up to $260 off RYOBI combo kits, power tools, and more

As part of its Special Buy of the Week, Home Depot is currently taking as much as 50% off a selection of RYOBI power tools, DIY bundles, accessories, and more. Shipping is free on just about everything and no-cost in-store pickup is also available if you don’t want to wait for delivery to get your weekend warrior action on. Headlining is the ONE+ 18V 6-Tool Cordless Combo Kit at $299. Normally fetching $559, you’re looking at $260 in savings with today’s offer marking the best price since the holiday season last year. Arriving with six different tools, this versatile combo kit will have you ready to tick just about every box off your home improvement list. Supplemented by two interchangeable batteries, you’re also looking at a drill/driver, nailer, saw, and more. Over 9,300 customers have left as 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Notable RYOBI tools at Home Depot:

Before you go check out all of the other price cuts in today’s Home Depot sale, don’t forget that we’re still tracking quite a few notable deals in our home goods guide. But if it’s your lawn that could use a little love, we’re also still tracking a series of discounted Greenworks gear at up to $150 off. With everything from electric mowers to trimmers, now is a great time to ditch gas and oil from your routine ahead of the summer.

RYOBI ONE+ 6-Tool Combo kit features:

Enter the RYOBI ONE+ 18V System with the PCK400KN Cordless 6-Tool Combo Kit with 2 Batteries and a Charger. The Drill/Driver has a 1/2 in. single sleeve keyless chuck with 24-position clutch to match your drilling and driving needs. The Impact Driver features a variable-speed trigger and 1,800 in./lbs. of torque for control and power. 

