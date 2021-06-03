Razer Iskur X all-new ergonomic gaming chair puts you in the captain’s seat

Razer is kicking off the summer season with a new battlestation upgrade fit for a captain, the Iskur X Ergonomic Gaming Chair. Whether you’re an established eSports pro, up-and-coming Twitch streamer, or just have a love for the sport, this chair was made for you. The Iskur X is crafted from steel and plush, velvety smooth synthetic leather. And it’s ergonomically designed to keep you in command through hours of intense play. We’ll be going over all the details below, so hit the jump to see if this one-of-a-kind throne can lead you to victory down below.

Razer releases Iskur X ergonomic gaming chair

Hot off the success of last year’s Iskur gaming chair, Razer is breaking out a more affordable option for the modern gamer. The Razer Iskur X uses the same steel-reinforced silhouette as its predecessor, but with some key updates. Body-wise, we’re looking at a heavy-duty frame padded with firm, luscious foam. The ergonomic back and seat design are meant to keep you rested and at your best whether you’re on your campaign’s second hour or its twentieth.

Razer has maintained its unique fabric truffle this time around as well. Rather than opt for traditional leather, you’ll find a multi-layer synthetic that’s mean to resist tearing and peeling even through hours of daily use. Beneath that, is a cotton-polyester blend for added support, and the whole thing is finished off with a glistening resin sheen.

Razer Iskur X: budget-friendly or just bare-bones?

Comparing to the award-winning Iskur gaming chair, you’ll notice a few changes have been made in this cost-efficient version. For one, and erring on the side of the obvious, the price. The Iskur X rings up at a cool $400, saving you a whole Benjamin over its previous model. That’s at the cost of built-in lumbar support, which has been ousted.

Though you can still opt for an additional back cushion at $50, and a head cushion for $40 – still putting the total price below the Iskur’s $500 limit. You’ll also note 2D armrests have replaced the Iskur’s four dimensional maneuverability. Although, each is still placed at a natural position, and cushioned by the same high-density foam.

9to5Toys’ take:

There’s no getting around it, $400 is a lot to spend on a gaming chair. Fortunately, Razer spared no luxury in the original Iskur model, and while this new edition might be without some of the same accoutrement, it’s still a pro-quality gaming chair that’s meant to last. I’ve been in the market for a new office chair myself, but to me, the tagline really says it all. “For Gamers, By Gamers.” I have no plans to marathon the latest PC games, but if you’re spending considerable time in front of a screen each day, this is definitely worth your consideration.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!