B&H launches new Apple sale with $150 off prev-gen. iPad Pro, rare AirPods Max offer, more

B&H is closing out the workweek by launching a new Apple shopping event that’s taking up to $300 off a selection Macs, iPads, Apple Watch, and more. Shipping is free across the board. Amongst all of the price cuts, the previous-generation 11- and 12.9-inch iPad Pro are now $150 off across both form-factors. Marking the second-best prices of the year and delivering sizable savings over Apple’s latest releases.

Apple’s now previous-generation iPad Pros deliver up to 12.9-inch Liquid Retina displays alongside support for Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard. While you won’t find the Thunderbolt connectivity offered by the new M1 models, there’s still USB-C connectivity, 10-hour battery life, and Face ID here, as well as Wi-Fi 6 support and a rear camera setup backed by a LiDAR scanner. So if you don’t need the latest and greatest, these discounts are certainly worth a look. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Throughout the rest of the new B&H Apple shopping event you’ll find a variety of other deals, including a rare offer on AirPods Max in all colors at $519.99. Matched at Amazon. Down from $549, this is matching the second-best price of all-time and the first occasion where every color way was on sale.

Apple’s new AirPods Max bring many of the features that have been staples in its true wireless earbuds to an over-ear design that’s backed by the H1 chip. Alongside stellar active noise cancellation and support for spatial audio, you’re also looking at 20-hour playback, Hey Siri support, and a premium design comprised of aluminum, a knit-mesh canopy, and memory foam ear cushions. We found them to be a compelling, yet pricey offering in our hands-on review, though today’s deal certainly helps with the latter.

12.9-inch iPad Pro features:

12.9-inch edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color

A12Z Bionic chip with Neural Engine

12MP Wide camera, 10MP Ultra Wide camera, and LiDAR Scanner

7MP TrueDepth front camera

Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay

Four speaker audio and five studio-quality microphones

802.11ax Wi-Fi 6

