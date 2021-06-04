Nokia 8.3 unlocked Android smartphone sports 5G, 64MP camera, more at low of $400

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy offers the unlocked Nokia 8.3 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $399.99 shipped. With a $699 list price, our last mention was $480, the best price that we’ve tracked at Amazon is $445, and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve seen. Having launched this last fall, the Nokia 8.3 smartphone offers a crisp 6.8-inch 1080p display that makes it easy to watch movies, YouTube, or even browse deals. With the Snapdragon 765G processor and 8GB of RAM, there’s plenty of power here as well. It also features 5G connectivity, a 4-camera array which is headlined by a 65MP sensor, and a fingerprint reader built into the power button. Rated 4.3/5 stars, and you can take a closer look in our hands-on review to see if this is the smartphone for you.

Whether you’re on a tighter budget, or even if you just don’t want to spend $400 on a smartphone, then we’ve got an option for you. The Moto G7 Plus is a great alternative, considering it runs just $128 at Amazon. Sure, it doesn’t have 5G, 128GB of storage, or a 64MP camera array, but given how much you save here, it could be well worth the tradeoff.

Are you in need of a quality tablet to go along with your new smartphone? Right now we’re tracking up to $231 off Samsung Galaxy Tab S7/+, marking some of the best pricing that we’ve tracked. The higher-end S7+ sports 256GB of storage, a 12.4-inch Super AMOLED display, and even a 120Hz refresh rate. It’s down to $699, making now a great time to pick one up.

Nokia 5.4 Android Smartphone features:

If photo capabilities are important to you in a phone, then the Nokia 5.4 Dual-SIM 128GB Smartphone and its quad rear camera system is a fitting mobile solution. You get a 48MP wide-angle lens for crisp, high-resolution shots, a 5MP ultra-wide lens ideal for landscapes and large groups, a 2MP macro lens for extreme close-ups, and a 2MP depth sensor for portraits that pop. It can even record stunning videos at up to 4K resolution at 30 fps. On the front, a 16MP wide-angle lens handles selfie photos and videos up to 1080p.

