Save up to $231 on Samsung Galaxy Tab S7/+ at the second-best prices yet from $499

Microsoft’s official eBay storefront is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy S7+ 256GB for $699 shipped. Normally fetching $930, today’s offer amounts to 25% in savings, beats the competing Amazon discount by $172, and comes within $17 of the all-time low. With a 12.4-inch Super AMOLED display at the center here, Samsung’s new Galaxy Tab S7+ delivers a 120Hz refresh rate with S Pen support thrown into the mix, as well. Alongside upwards of 256GB of storage, there’s microSD expansion, 6GB of RAM, and up to 14-hours of battery life per charge. Our recent poll found that the Galaxy S7 lineup were the more popular Android tablet offerings amongst our readers. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 2,200 shoppers and you can get all the details in our first impressions writeup. Head below for more.

Also on sale, Microsoft’s eBay storefront has the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 128GB for $499. Down from its $650 going rate, you’re looking at $151 in savings compared to what it sells for at Amazon and comes within $18 of the all-time low. This 11-inch tablet will bring you much of the same S7+ functionality noted above, but with 15-hour battery life, the same S Pen integration, and similar performance. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Regardless of which version of Samsung’s Galaxy S7/+ you end up with, be sure to arm it with enough storage by taking advantage of these ongoing Lexar microSD card discounts. With prices starting at $38.50, you’ll be able to save up to 25% on a variety of capacities.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ features:

With the Samsung 12.4″ Galaxy Tab S7+ 128GB Tablet, you’ll be able to watch movies, sketch drawings, and edit photos on the 12.4″ Super AMOLED display, which features a 2800 x 1752 resolution. Now featuring a 120 Hz refresh rate, the Galaxy Tab S7+ provides smooth scrolling and an immersive gaming experience. The included S Pen is improved, now featuring a rounded form factor and an elongated tip, providing a natural writing and drawing experience.

