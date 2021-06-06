Roku Express 4K+ with new remote and Apple TV+ button sees first discount to $30

Amazon is currently offering the all-new Roku Express 4K+ 2021 for $29.99 shipped. Down from the typical $40 going rate, today’s offer marks the very first discount we’ve seen since being announced earlier in the year and amounts to 25% in savings. As the latest streaming media player in Roku’s stable, its new Express 4K+ arrives with all of the features you’d expect ranging from access to everything from Netflix and Hulu to Disney+ and more. This model also sports a refreshed remote that has a dedicated Apple TV+ button alongside other favorites, as well as both AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 195 customers and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Those who can live without the new dedicated Apple TV+ button or 4K playback stand to save plenty of extra cash by going with the Roku Express HD at $25 instead. This streaming media player delivers much of the same access to all of the popular services as the lead lead, as well as the same design. You’ll just have to settle with 1080p playback, and a lack of HomeKit/AirPlay 2 support, too. Though the 4.8/5 star rating from over 110,000 customers is sure to add some peace of mind.

Another great way to upgrade movie night without paying full price is the discount we just spotted on BenQ’s recent GS2 Mini Portable Projector. After dropping in price for the first time at Amazon, this AirPlay 2-enabled offering has dropped to $550 just in time for some outdoor watch parties and more this summer.

Roku Express 4K+ features:

Roku Express 4K+ is the easy way to start streaming in brilliant 4K picture and vivid HDR color. Enjoy a smooth streaming experience with faster wireless performance, even with multiple streaming devices connected to your network. Power up your TV, adjust the volume, and control your streaming with the included Roku Voice Remote. Use your voice to quickly search, turn captions on, and more.

