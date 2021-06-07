FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Bodum’s highly-rated French Press is dishwasher-safe and at an Amazon low of $15

Amazon is offering the Bodum 8-Cup French Press Coffee Brewer for $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Prime shipped. Down 20% from its normal going rate, this marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. If you’re after making a better cup of coffee each morning, this is a great way to do just that. Whether you enjoy a hot coffee or cold brew, French press is a budget-focused method to enjoy a quality cup of morning fuel. There’s a patented safety lid here that can prevent splashing of your coffee during the brewing process. Plus, the entire French press is dishwasher-safe making cleanup simple. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 6,000 happy customers.

Prefer espresso? Well, this stovetop brewer has a 3-cup capacity and is just $6 on Amazon. If you’re after a killer way to make strong coffee in the mornings, this is a fantastic option. Plus, with a 3-cup capacity, there’s enough room to fuel both you and your spouse at the same time.

Speaking of using coffee to fuel yourself before work, on hectic mornings, you’ll want to put another deal we found earlier today to use. Classic Stanley gear is currently on sale, and in our roundup you’ll find insulated bottles, thermoses, and more priced from $19. There’s plenty of ways to save here with up to 25% off, so be sure to shop what we’ve found to see if there’s something on sale for you.

More on the Bodum French Press:

  • 8 cup French Press Coffeemaker allows you to brew flavorful coffee in 4 minutes
  • 3-Part stainless steel mesh filter is included which allows for a premium extraction of your coffee aromatic oils and subtle flavors
  • No paper filters required, means more flavor without any waste
  • Patented safety lid prevents splashing of liquids while pressing
  • Dishwasher-safe for quicker cleaning

