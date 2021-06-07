FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Classic Stanley gear from $19 for dad: Steel bottles, food jars, more up to 25% off

-
AmazonHome GoodsStanley
25% off From $19

Stanley is now offering a series of deep deals for Father’s Day in its summer sale alongside some notable price drops on Amazon. You can score the Stanley Classic Legendary Vacuum Insulated Bottle from $32 shipped at Amazon or $30 plus $7 shipping direct from Stanley. Regularly $40, this is up to 25% off the going rate and the lowest we can find for one of Stanley’s classic solutions. A perfect Father’s Day gift, much like the rest of the Stanley gear on sale right now, it features the iconic hammertone green colorway, vacuum-insulation that can keep drinks hot or cold for up to 24-hours, and a BPA-free construction. The leak-proof lid doubles as an 8-ounce cup for the stainless steel bottle and it ships with a lifetime warranty from Stanley. Rated 4+ stars from over 6,000 Amazon customers. More Stanley Father’s Day deals below. 

Stanley Father’s Day deals:

***Note: Many of the Amazon price drops are slightly undercut directly at Stanley, but you will get hit with a shipping fee there that will, in some cases, make for a more expensive total (depending on your order).

Before you check out some of our Father’s Day deals below, be sure to visit our coverage of the Stanley Star Wars tumbler lineup featuring Darth Vader, C-3PO, R2-D2, and more. 

Be sure to check out the epic Miller Lite x New Balance shoe for your beer, then dive into some of the many Father’s Day sale events we are tracking including today’s Bulova Gold Box, this Amazon OtterBox sale, the now live Bose promotion at up to 30% off, and all of these shaver sets from $40. But there are plenty more where those came from right here and over in our fashion deal hub from today’s Allen Edmonds and Tillys events to this Macy’s Flash sale and JOMASHOP’s sunglass promotion, just for starters. 

More on the Stanley Classic Legendary Bottle:

  • KEEP IT HOT OR COLD: Our Stanley Classic Vacuum Bottle is made with superior insulation that keeps liquids (soup, coffee, tea) hot or cold drinks cool for up to 24 hours; It’s also made with BPA-free materials, keeping its contents safe to consume
  • TOUGH AND DURABLE: The rust-proof 18/8 stainless steel construction on this insulated thermos means it can work just as hard as you do without impacting its performance; This is an ideal bottle to throw into your truck, work bag or travel with it

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Stanley

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Stanley’s ‘Instagram-famous’ Quencher...
Bodum’s highly-rated French Press is dishwasher-s...
At under $18 Prime shipped, it’s hard to beat TON...
Bring home this Greenworks cordless electric leaf blowe...
Just $15 scores you this affordable leather Apple Watch...
Let your inner artist soar with 30% off these highly-ra...
This black and white leather gaming chair is down to $9...
meross Dimmable Color Lamp brings HomeKit to the nights...
Show More Comments

Related

Fresh Stanley Star Wars gear turns up ahead of May the 4th: Darth Vader, C-3PO, R2-D2, more

Order Now! Learn More
20% off

Amazon’s OtterBox Father’s Day sale now live from $5.50: iPhone 12 cases, Android gear, more

$5.50+ Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy Mother’s Day sale, M1 MacBook Pro hits new low, Apple Watch Series 6 up to $100 off, more

Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: All-new Apple TV 4K from $139, M1 Mac mini $99 off, RYOBI 3-tool combo $99, more

Learn More

Stanley’s ‘Instagram-famous’ Quencher Tumblers are back with new colorways

Learn More
Amazon low

Bodum’s highly-rated French Press is dishwasher-safe and at an Amazon low of $15

$15 Learn More
41% off

At under $18 Prime shipped, it’s hard to beat TONOR’s USB-C Condenser Mic (41% off)

Under $18 Learn More
Reg. $150

Bring home this Greenworks cordless electric leaf blower at a new low of $90 (Save $60)

$90 Learn More