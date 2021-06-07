Classic Stanley gear from $19 for dad: Steel bottles, food jars, more up to 25% off

Stanley is now offering a series of deep deals for Father’s Day in its summer sale alongside some notable price drops on Amazon. You can score the Stanley Classic Legendary Vacuum Insulated Bottle from $32 shipped at Amazon or $30 plus $7 shipping direct from Stanley. Regularly $40, this is up to 25% off the going rate and the lowest we can find for one of Stanley’s classic solutions. A perfect Father’s Day gift, much like the rest of the Stanley gear on sale right now, it features the iconic hammertone green colorway, vacuum-insulation that can keep drinks hot or cold for up to 24-hours, and a BPA-free construction. The leak-proof lid doubles as an 8-ounce cup for the stainless steel bottle and it ships with a lifetime warranty from Stanley. Rated 4+ stars from over 6,000 Amazon customers. More Stanley Father’s Day deals below.

Stanley Father’s Day deals:

***Note: Many of the Amazon price drops are slightly undercut directly at Stanley, but you will get hit with a shipping fee there that will, in some cases, make for a more expensive total (depending on your order).

More on the Stanley Classic Legendary Bottle:

KEEP IT HOT OR COLD: Our Stanley Classic Vacuum Bottle is made with superior insulation that keeps liquids (soup, coffee, tea) hot or cold drinks cool for up to 24 hours; It’s also made with BPA-free materials, keeping its contents safe to consume

TOUGH AND DURABLE: The rust-proof 18/8 stainless steel construction on this insulated thermos means it can work just as hard as you do without impacting its performance; This is an ideal bottle to throw into your truck, work bag or travel with it

