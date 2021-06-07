meross Dimmable Color Lamp brings HomeKit to the nightstand at $21 (Save 30%)

The official meross Amazon storefront currently offers its HomeKit Dimmable Color Lamp for $20.99 when clipping the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Having dropped from the usual $30 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 30% in savings, comes within $2 of the all-time low, and is the second-best discount to date. This dimmable smart lamp will integrate with Siri thanks to HomeKit support alongside Alexa and Assistant. With built-in touch controls being joined by smartphone support, this lamp has an adjustable color temperature alongside color illumination that makes it a great addition to the nightstand or elsewhere in your smart setup. Over 335 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating. Head below for more.

When it comes to a similar dimmable lamp, color or otherwise, today’s lead deal is about as good as it gets. Even when you consider offerings that lack smart home control altogether, you’ll be hard-pressed to find an option at Amazon that’s worth recommending over the lead deal, or undercuts its price in the first place.

But if you can live without HomeKit support, going with these more affordable smart LED bulbs for $10 is a great alternative. Sure they’re not from as well-known of a brand, but at this price they’re worth taking a chance on to bring some color illumination to your setup without breaking the bank. Especially considering they’re 50% off the going rate.

meross HomeKit Dimmable Color Lamp features:

Smart Home Life: Siri, Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility let you control your lamp absolutely hands-free with simple voice commands. Via Meross or Home APP, you can remote control the smart lamp from anywhere with internet access. 2700-6500K tunable white, 16 million colors, adjust your table lamp from 3% to 100% brightness, choose from cool energizing lights, warm relaxing lights.

