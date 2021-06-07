FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

meross Dimmable Color Lamp brings HomeKit to the nightstand at $21 (Save 30%)

-
AmazonSmart HomeMeross
Save 30% $21

The official meross Amazon storefront currently offers its HomeKit Dimmable Color Lamp for $20.99 when clipping the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Having dropped from the usual $30 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 30% in savings, comes within $2 of the all-time low, and is the second-best discount to date. This dimmable smart lamp will integrate with Siri thanks to HomeKit support alongside Alexa and Assistant. With built-in touch controls being joined by smartphone support, this lamp has an adjustable color temperature alongside color illumination that makes it a great addition to the nightstand or elsewhere in your smart setup. Over 335 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating. Head below for more.

When it comes to a similar dimmable lamp, color or otherwise, today’s lead deal is about as good as it gets. Even when you consider offerings that lack smart home control altogether, you’ll be hard-pressed to find an option at Amazon that’s worth recommending over the lead deal, or undercuts its price in the first place.

But if you can live without HomeKit support, going with these more affordable smart LED bulbs for $10 is a great alternative. Sure they’re not from as well-known of a brand, but at this price they’re worth taking a chance on to bring some color illumination to your setup without breaking the bank. Especially considering they’re 50% off the going rate.

meross HomeKit Dimmable Color Lamp features:

Smart Home Life: Siri, Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility let you control your lamp absolutely hands-free with simple voice commands. Via Meross or Home APP, you can remote control the smart lamp from anywhere with internet access. 2700-6500K tunable white, 16 million colors, adjust your table lamp from 3% to 100% brightness, choose from cool energizing lights, warm relaxing lights.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.

Meross

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Dodge pricey AirTag holders: these 4-packs let you clip...
This 2-pack of Wi-Fi smart bulbs works with Siri Shortc...
Amazon’s 30% off Bulova watch sale offers timeles...
Get dad a new razor in this Amazon Father’s Day s...
Bose Father’s Day sale goes live with up to 30% o...
Elegantly elevate HomePod, Echo, and more with this out...
HORIPAD mini Pokemon Switch controller hits all-time lo...
Blink Outdoor Cameras up to $155 off with early Prime D...
Show More Comments

Related

25% off

Bring HomeKit support to the backyard, meross dual smart outlet now $20 (Nearly 25% off)

$20 Learn More
Reg. $31

Take smart control of outdoor gear this summer: meross HomeKit Dual Plug now $23 (Reg. $31)

$23 Learn More
36% off

Dodge pricey AirTag holders: these 4-packs let you clip onto individual items from $2 each

$9 Learn More
$10

This 2-pack of Wi-Fi smart bulbs works with Siri Shortcuts at $10

$5/each Learn More
30% off

Allen Edmonds Father’s Day Sale offers up to 30% off sitewide: Dress shoes, loafers, more

From $10 Learn More
Save 30%

Amazon’s 30% off Bulova watch sale offers timeless gifts for Father’s Day, starting at $85

From $85 Learn More
40% off

Get dad a new razor in this Amazon Father’s Day shaver sale from $40: Panasonic, Philips, more

From $40 Learn More
Save 30%

Bose Father’s Day sale goes live with up to 30% off ANC headphones, earbuds, more

From $99 Learn More