Nordstrom Rack Apple accessory sale: 85% off cases, Apple Watch Bands, more from $6

Nordstrom Rack is discounting a huge selection of iPhone and AirPods cases, Apple Watch bands, and more from $4. Shipping is free on orders over $89. Our top pick today is Case-Mate’s Signature 42mm Leather Apple Watch Band for $18.73. Selling on Case-Mate’s website for $40, this 53% savings marks one of the best prices we can find for a quality leather Apple Watch band. Crafted from imported leather, this new “tobacco” colorway brings a timeless look to your Apple Watch. It’s just one of hundreds of Case-Mate and Apple accessories included in today’s deal, from neon nylon to the Pelican protector band, all starting under $15. So head below the jump to find your perfect fit.

Our top pick iPhone cases:

Other notable Apple accessories:

Today has been a massive day for Apple users with the kickoff of its World Wide Development Conference. We’re tracking all of the notable new revelations on 9to5Mac, including the reveal of iOS 15. You can stay up to date with our live coverage all week, and those still seeking to get in on the latest and greatest for less can peruse our Apple guide.

