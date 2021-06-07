Rubbermaid’s bento box-style container set is the perfect meal prep pal at $13

Amazon is offering Rubbermaid’s 10-piece Bento Box Food Storage Container Set for $13.17 Prime shipped. Usually selling for upwards of $16, today’s deal shaves a few bucks off to mark one of the lowest prices of 2021. Crafted from BPA-free plastic, these airtight storage containers are all set for the dishwasher, microwave, and freezer. The bento box-style design allows for flawless stacking to save space in your bag or fridge. This set includes a 3.2-cup and two 1.3-cup containers, as well as some divider cups to split up the larger pieces. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 7,700 customers.

Looking to do even more for your zero-waste kitchen? This highly-rated container set features sizes up to 8-cups with 14-pieces in total for $26 shipped. Though if you think a lighter color would look better, this container set in white is just $23. Regardless of what you choose, you can walk away with some high-quality ways to reduce waste and organize your pantry. Each is rated 4.6/5 stars from thousands of happy homemakers.

Did you see this highly-rated French Press coffee maker at a new Amazon low? It’s dishwasher safe and brews fresh, filterless coffee to add some eco-friendly flavors to your mornings as well. It rings up at just $15, and we’re seeing hot new deals like this every hour in our home goods guide.

Rubbermaid Bento Box-Style 10-piece set features:

Rubbermaid Brilliance 100% leak-proof food storage containers feature BPA-free Tritan lids and bases with 360-degree clarity; airtight seal and secure latches prevent spills and leaks and help keep food fresh and secure. Safe for the dishwasher, microwave, and freezer; lifetime warranty. Set includes one 3.2-cup and two 1.3-cup plastic food containers plus lids, one side tray, 2 small half trays that fit inside the larger containers, and one divider, for a total of 10 pieces.

