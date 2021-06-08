FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Apple’s new 80s summer blockbuster movie sale is packed with classics at $10 or less

-
AppleMedia
Save now From $1

Apple is getting in the summer spirit today by launching its latest movie sale via iTunes, discounting a selection of blockbusters from the 80s. With a variety of classics marked down to $10 or less, you’ll be able to expand your digital library with all of the decade’s most notable flicks including Star Wars, Ghostbusters, Top Gun, E.T., Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, and much more. That’s on top of the latest $1 HD rental that’ll be available throughout the week, as well. Head below for all of our top picks from Apple’s latest promotion.

Apple launches 80s summer blockbuster sale

Kicking off the week, Apple’s latest iTunes sale delivers a collection of 80s summer blockbusters for $10 or less. It’s hard to go wrong in today’s sale, as there are so many classic films that dominated the movie theaters throughout the 1980s. Everything is down from its usual $15 to $20 going rates that you would typically pay and matching some of the best prices to date. All of the releases will become a permanent addition to your library, as well. Here are our top picks:

And to close out all of the discounts today, there’s also this week’s $1 HD rental of Fatale. You’d normally pay $5 or more at competing services to rent this flick, and today’s offer is the best we’ve tracked on the recently-released thriller starring Hilary Swank, Michael Ealy, and Mike Colter.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

Media

Here you'll find the best deals on films, tv shows, music and more.

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Upgrade to Apple Watch Series 6 ahead of watchOS 8 on s...
Save $469 on Apple’s 2020 Intel MacBook Air at a ...
Nordstrom Rack Apple accessory sale: 85% off cases, App...
This Bluetooth audio receiver brings new life to your l...
Just $15 scores you this affordable leather Apple Watch...
Let your inner artist soar with 30% off these highly-ra...
Apple’s new 24-inch M1 iMac now up to $127 off
Apple heads into the weekend with new $10 or less 4K HD...
Show More Comments

Related

Prime Day 2021: What deals can we expect during Amazon’s 2-day shopping event?

Learn More
40% off

Score dad a steel Mixology Bartender Kit while they are 40% off at Amazon, deals from $15.50

$15.50+ Learn More
50% off

Lululemon’s June Deals are live! Save up to 50% off new markdowns + free shipping

+ free shipping Learn More
Reg. $413+

Chamberlain’s Wi-Fi RJO Smart Garage Door Opener bundle now $370 (Reg. $413+)

$370 Learn More
Save 50%

Smartphone Accessories: Native Union Dock Wireless Charger Stand $30 (Save 58%), more

From $8 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Big Clock, SketchParty TV, CodeRunner 4, more

FREE+ Learn More
Reg. $50

Today’s best game deals: Shin Megami Tensei III remaster $40, Disco Elysium $28, more

$40 Learn More
$80 off

eufy’s Smart Lock Touch packs a fingerprint reader at $187 (Save $33), more from $100

From $100 Learn More