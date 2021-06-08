Apple’s new 80s summer blockbuster movie sale is packed with classics at $10 or less

Apple is getting in the summer spirit today by launching its latest movie sale via iTunes, discounting a selection of blockbusters from the 80s. With a variety of classics marked down to $10 or less, you’ll be able to expand your digital library with all of the decade’s most notable flicks including Star Wars, Ghostbusters, Top Gun, E.T., Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, and much more. That’s on top of the latest $1 HD rental that’ll be available throughout the week, as well. Head below for all of our top picks from Apple’s latest promotion.

Apple launches 80s summer blockbuster sale

Kicking off the week, Apple’s latest iTunes sale delivers a collection of 80s summer blockbusters for $10 or less. It’s hard to go wrong in today’s sale, as there are so many classic films that dominated the movie theaters throughout the 1980s. Everything is down from its usual $15 to $20 going rates that you would typically pay and matching some of the best prices to date. All of the releases will become a permanent addition to your library, as well. Here are our top picks:

And to close out all of the discounts today, there’s also this week’s $1 HD rental of Fatale. You’d normally pay $5 or more at competing services to rent this flick, and today’s offer is the best we’ve tracked on the recently-released thriller starring Hilary Swank, Michael Ealy, and Mike Colter.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!