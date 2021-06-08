FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Score dad a steel Mixology Bartender Kit while they are 40% off at Amazon, deals from $15.50

-
40% off $15.50+

Mixology&Craft (99% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering its Mixology Bartender Kit with Stand for $17.47 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $30, this is more than 40% off the going rate and one of the lowest prices we have tracked on this highly-rated cocktail set. A perfect option for your at-home bar setup or as a gift for dad this year, it includes a martini shaker, jigger, strainer, bar mixer spoon, tongs, bottle opener, and recipe cards all neatly housed in a display-worthy wooden stand. All dishwasher-ready, the pieces are made from “high-grade” stainless steel alloy and the whole thing carries a 4+ star rating from 3,900 Amazon customers. More cocktail set deals below. 

Mixology&Craft via Amazon is also offering its Boston Shaker Set for $15.77 Prime shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. This one includes a classic-style tube container to hold the stainless steel martini shakers, cocktail strainer and Japanese jigger. You’re looking at a “perfectly weighted, 18 and 28 oz drink shaker tins, a Hawthorn strainer with high-density spring, and a premium cocktail jigger.” Rated 4+ stars from over 1,600 Amazon customers. 

If those are still a bit much for your Father’s Day gift this year, consider this less than $12 steel hammered cocktail shaker instead. While clearly not as much of a full set as today’s offers above, it is still a great option to add to your holiday gift this year and carries 4+ star ratings

Then go check out the rest of the Father’s Day deals now live including everything from shavers and apparel to Bose gear, OtterBox cases, and much more right here. You’ll also find some great ideas in our roundup of the best new colognes for dad this year. 

More on the Mixology Bartender Kit:

This bartending kit makes professional-level mixology shockingly easy. With all the essential bar accessories and leak-proof cocktail shaker, you won’t have to worry about any mess, spillage, or getting your measurements wrong. Our martini shaker set also comes with unique recipe cards for a fun cocktail mixing experience. Heavy-duty and high-grade, bar kit. This entire cocktail set is made of stainless steel alloy.

