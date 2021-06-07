Father’s Day is quickly approaching, and a great way to spoil your dad this year is with a new cologne. Have him smelling his best with top brand colognes that just hit the market, including new scents from YSL, Acqua Di Gio, Givenchy, and more. So be sure to head below the jump where we’ve rounded up the top new cologne options for 2021. Plus, if you’re not on the hunt for cologne, be sure to check out our latest guide to the Columbia x Star Wars collection that just launched.

Accua Di Gio Progondo cologne

A standout in Father’s Day cologne is the new Acqua Di Gio Profondo Lights Cologne. The new scent can be found in two size options at Sephora, and pricing starts at $80. This cologne has notes of cardamom, mandarin, cedarwood, and patchouli. According to the company, it is “inspired by the mystery of the deep sea, unveiling an explosive freshness that dives into the force of the ocean.” It comes in a luxurious bottle, which is perfect for gifting.

Gentleman Givenchy cologne

Another cologne that’s perfect for Father’s Day gifting is the Gentleman scent by Givenchy. This is another fresh scent with notes of bergamot, blue iris, and cedarwood. I also really love the blue ombre bottle, and it’s available in two size options as well. This cool new scent has pricing starting at $75.

Summer Father’s Day cologne

If you’re looking for a summer cologne, the Tom Ford Soleil Brulant is a great option. Tom Ford states that “the warmth of amber and mix of florals render this fragrance original. Soleil Brulant is addictive … the boldest version of Soleil.” This is a genderless scent, meaning that anyone can wear it, and it features notes of orange flower, amber, and black honey. It does come with a steep price tag of $350, so this would be a splurge item for Father’s Day and something they will truly love.

Finally, the YSL Y Le Cologne is another standout for Father’s Day and is very luxurious. It already has a 4.8/5 star rating from Sephora customers and is priced at $120. This fragrance has an earth-toned base with notes of citrus and woods. This is a masculine scent that was designed to stand out in a room.

