Facebook Portal and Portal TV plummet to new lows at $99 shipped (Save $50)

Amazon is offering the Facebook Portal 10-inch Smart Video Calling Device for $99 shipped. Typically going for upwards of $170, today’s 41% savings mark a new all-time low price. Using FaceBook messenger or WhatsApp, you can videocall anyone and look your best doing it thanks to the built-in smart camera. It uses auto-framing to make sure you’re looking sharp and centered on their end, and the noise-reducing microphone will help you sound crystal clear. It can host group calls and Zoom meetings of up to 50 attendees, and with the built-in Alexa, it also works as a hub for compatible smart home devices. Nearly 8,500 customers have left an average 4.6/5 star rating. See more options below.

Also on sale today is the Facebook Portal TV, which adds Portal functionality to your smart TV. Down from the $150 list price, this marks yet another all-time low at just $99. So whether you’re looking to have a Covid-safe holiday gathering with the family or upgrade your daily Zoom call, you can do it all and more on the biggest screen in your home. And with the Portal TV, you also add Netflix and Prime streaming, as well as a digital viewing party option for you and your loved ones.

Speaking of streaming devices, did you see the new Roku Ultra 4K is back at it’s all-time low as well? Decked out with AirPlay 2 and HomeKit, plus an enhanced voice remote, you can stream from dozens of platforms in unparalleled quality. Of course, we’re tracking new deals all the time, so be sure to hit up our streaming media player guide for all the latest.

More about the Facebook Portal:

Easily video call with friends and family using your Messenger or WhatsApp account, even if they don’t have Portal.

Keep up with the action. Smart Camera automatically pans and zooms, keeping everyone in frame while you move and talk freely.

Hear and be heard. Smart Sound enhances your voice while minimizing unwanted background noise.

