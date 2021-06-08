FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Roku Ultra 4K with HomeKit and AirPlay 2 returns to all-time low at $69 shipped

-
AmazonRokuStreaming Media Players
Save 25% $69

Amazon is offering the latest Roku Ultra 4K Streaming Media Player for $69 shipped. You’ll typically find this selling for anywhere upwards of $90, returning now to the all-time low that we’ve tracked just twice before. With Roku’s latest premium device, you can stream in brilliant 4K HDR from all the top platforms. Alongside HomeKit and AirPlay 2 support, there’s also improved connectivity and processing speeds for effortless viewing even if you’re farther from your home’s router. And the Roku voice remote also has a built-in noisemaker which you can use to track it down if it ever slips out of sight. Over 10,000 customers have left an average 4.7/5 star rating, and you can find out more in our launch coverage. See more below.

For those invested in other smart home ecosystems, Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K offers much of the same streaming options with built-in Alexa to boot. You can stream from over 500,000 options or enjoy live TV after the simple plug-and-play installation. Operating straight out of your TV’s HDMI port, it cuts down on clutter and cost at $40 shipped. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 6,000 customers.

Interested in other wireless ways to stream your favorites? While it can’t quite play the latest Mandalorian episode, JBL’s Pulse 4 Bluetooth speaker delivers a stunning 360-degree lightshow alongside booming sound. Plus, it’s ready for all your beachside blowouts with IPX7 waterproofing. Currently at a new 2021 low, you can check out all our favorite deals in our portable Bluetooth speaker guide.

Roku Ultra features:

Roku Ultra is the ultimate streaming player, fully loaded with all of our best features. Enjoy powerful, smooth streaming with channels that launch in a snap and our best wireless, now with up to 50% more range. Watch in extraordinary Dolby Vision HDR picture and experience 3D Dolby Atmos sound when you pair it with a compatible sound system.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Roku

Streaming Media Players

About the Author

Govee’s app-enabled Interior Car RGB Strip Light ...
Let Logitech transform your prev-gen iPad Pro into the ...
Gerber Gear multi-tools, pocket knives, and more fall a...
OtterBox’s all-new MagSafe Car Mounts see very fi...
Save a massive $200 on Anova’s Sous Vide Precisio...
Roborock’s S6 Smart Robot Vacuum + Mop returns to...
GIGABYTE’s 32-inch curved monitor delivers 2K vis...
New low of $199 hits HP’s 14-inch Chromebook at A...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $40

Roku Express 4K+ with new remote and Apple TV+ button sees first discount to $30

$30 Learn More
$223 off

LG’s 2020 4K Smart OLED TV with AirPlay 2 + $120 Visa credit now $1,397 ($1,620 value)

$1,397 Learn More
Save now

Pick up a new UHDTV from $700: VIZIO 85-inch 120Hz 4K, Samsung 55-inch 8K, more

From $700 Learn More
$500 off

LG 2021 OLED 4K smart TVs up to $500 off: 77-inch with $200 Visa credit + 4-yr. warranty, more

$1,597+ Learn More

Sony’s all-new XM4 true wireless earbuds deliver improved ANC with a 40% smaller design

Buy now Learn More
Reg. $265+

Harman Kardon’s originally $450 fabric-wrapped Go + Play speaker now down at $155 shipped

$155 Learn More
$168 off

Jackery Explorer 880 has three AC plugs + dual 18W USB-C to power your gear from $730.50

From $730.50 Learn More
50% off

Govee’s app-enabled Interior Car RGB Strip Light Kit plunges to new low of $11 (Save 50%)

$11 Learn More