Roku Ultra 4K with HomeKit and AirPlay 2 returns to all-time low at $69 shipped

Amazon is offering the latest Roku Ultra 4K Streaming Media Player for $69 shipped. You’ll typically find this selling for anywhere upwards of $90, returning now to the all-time low that we’ve tracked just twice before. With Roku’s latest premium device, you can stream in brilliant 4K HDR from all the top platforms. Alongside HomeKit and AirPlay 2 support, there’s also improved connectivity and processing speeds for effortless viewing even if you’re farther from your home’s router. And the Roku voice remote also has a built-in noisemaker which you can use to track it down if it ever slips out of sight. Over 10,000 customers have left an average 4.7/5 star rating, and you can find out more in our launch coverage. See more below.

For those invested in other smart home ecosystems, Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K offers much of the same streaming options with built-in Alexa to boot. You can stream from over 500,000 options or enjoy live TV after the simple plug-and-play installation. Operating straight out of your TV’s HDMI port, it cuts down on clutter and cost at $40 shipped. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 6,000 customers.

Interested in other wireless ways to stream your favorites? While it can’t quite play the latest Mandalorian episode, JBL’s Pulse 4 Bluetooth speaker delivers a stunning 360-degree lightshow alongside booming sound. Plus, it’s ready for all your beachside blowouts with IPX7 waterproofing. Currently at a new 2021 low, you can check out all our favorite deals in our portable Bluetooth speaker guide.

Roku Ultra features:

Roku Ultra is the ultimate streaming player, fully loaded with all of our best features. Enjoy powerful, smooth streaming with channels that launch in a snap and our best wireless, now with up to 50% more range. Watch in extraordinary Dolby Vision HDR picture and experience 3D Dolby Atmos sound when you pair it with a compatible sound system.

