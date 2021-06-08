FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Nike’s popular Air Max sneakers plummet up to 56% off, styles for everyone from $27

Nike is discounting its selection of Air Max Sneakers starting at just $26.97. Shipping is free for Nike members or on orders over $150, otherwise it’ll cost an additional $8. We’re tracking styles for the whole family today, all up to 56% off. Our top pick today is the Air Max Up Women’s Sneaker for $64.97. Down form the usual $130 tag, today’s 50% off savings mark the best available and lowest price we’ve ever tracked. Featuring an elevated Air unit and some daring pops of color, these kicks pack a streamlined punch into a retro-futuristic look. Perfect for jogging and streetwear, you’re bound to perform as great as you look in these unique sneakers. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Find even more of our Nike Air Max top picks below.

Our Nike Air Max top picks:

Looking for more ways to stay fit? This app-enabled jump rope is the perfect way to stay on top of you cardiovascular health and pick up a new skill at just $16. You can track your progress through the app as well as an on-unit LED display. Unique little finds like this are popping up all the time in our sport-fitness guide, so feel free to look around and see what else you can pick up with today’s savings.

