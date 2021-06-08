This app-enabled smart jump rope has a built-in display: $16 Prime shipped (All-time low)

Govee US (99% lifetime positive feedback from 45,000+) via Amazon is offering its Smart Jump Rope for $15.99 Prime shipped once the on-page 20% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $4 off the typical rate there and marks the first price drop we have tracked. Looking for a fun way to burn some calories? If so, this smart jump rope should do the trick. Not only does it pair with a smartphone and report metrics there, but you can also see real-time results using the integrated screen on its handle. Other standout features include a rechargeable battery, three jumping modes, and high-quality ball bearings for fast, stable rotation during use. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If you aren’t elated by the thought of a smart jump rope, this basic solution will still give you a workout at under $7 Prime shipped. You’ll forfeit a built-in display as well, but that could be worth passing up if you won’t get much use out of it and spending less is what matters most. Well over 4,300 Amazon reviews have resulted in an average 4.5/5 star rating.

Since you’re here, you might also get a kick out of the new Upright GO S posture trainer. The latest unit has a 40% lower price, USB-C, and more. If you’re more interested in deals, these highly-rated resistance exercise band sets are priced from $4 and the Body Power Deluxe Indoor Cycle Trainer is down to $207.50.

Govee Smart Jump Rope features:

Smart Jump Rope: Equipped with an LCD screen on the handle, users can check data directly or change jumping modes. With the Govee Home app, you can also view your exercise data, such as the number of jumps, calories burned, and time elapsed.

Three Jumping Modes: Enjoy a Free Jump Mode, Countdown Timer Mode, and Countdown number Mode, all sure to meet your training needs. Each mode generates data, such as calorie consumption and fat burning efficiency, optimizing how you exercise.

