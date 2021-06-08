FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

This app-enabled smart jump rope has a built-in display: $16 Prime shipped (All-time low)

-
AmazonSports-FitnessGovee
$16

Govee US (99% lifetime positive feedback from 45,000+) via Amazon is offering its Smart Jump Rope for $15.99 Prime shipped once the on-page 20% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $4 off the typical rate there and marks the first price drop we have tracked. Looking for a fun way to burn some calories? If so, this smart jump rope should do the trick. Not only does it pair with a smartphone and report metrics there, but you can also see real-time results using the integrated screen on its handle. Other standout features include a rechargeable battery, three jumping modes, and high-quality ball bearings for fast, stable rotation during use. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If you aren’t elated by the thought of a smart jump rope, this basic solution will still give you a workout at under $7 Prime shipped. You’ll forfeit a built-in display as well, but that could be worth passing up if you won’t get much use out of it and spending less is what matters most. Well over 4,300 Amazon reviews have resulted in an average 4.5/5 star rating.

Since you’re here, you might also get a kick out of the new Upright GO S posture trainer. The latest unit has a 40% lower price, USB-C, and more. If you’re more interested in deals, these highly-rated resistance exercise band sets are priced from $4 and the Body Power Deluxe Indoor Cycle Trainer is down to $207.50.

Govee Smart Jump Rope features:

  • Smart Jump Rope: Equipped with an LCD screen on the handle, users can check data directly or change jumping modes. With the Govee Home app, you can also view your exercise data, such as the number of jumps, calories burned, and time elapsed.
  • Three Jumping Modes: Enjoy a Free Jump Mode, Countdown Timer Mode, and Countdown number Mode, all sure to meet your training needs. Each mode generates data, such as calorie consumption and fat burning efficiency, optimizing how you exercise.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Sports-Fitness

Sports & Fitness Deals - workout apparel, yoga gear, treadmills, home gyms, cycling accessories, sports equipment, water bottles, more

Govee

About the Author

Amazon is handing out $10 Prime Day credits with small ...
New low strikes 36-pack of Amazon Basics Microfiber Cle...
Amazon clears out Apple’s latest Intel 21-inch 4K iMa...
Philips SmartSleep Wake-up Light banishes your noisy al...
Aqara’s new M2 HomeKit Smart Hub launched this mo...
Nintendo Switch gear from $8.50: Animal Crossing, Mario...
Sennheiser’s GSP 300 gaming headset works with al...
New Upright GO S takes aim at bad posture with 40% lowe...
Show More Comments

Related

50% off

Govee’s app-enabled Interior Car RGB Strip Light Kit plunges to new low of $11 (Save 50%)

$11 Learn More
Review

Clean up a cluttered charging area: RapidX MyCharging Station review [Video]

Learn More

The Swatch x NASA collab delivers the summer’s most unexpected breakout styles

Learn More

Glorious Model D Wireless is official, with 69g weight, 71-hour battery, more

Learn More
Review

Hands-on: LEGO’s new 3,700-piece Daily Bugle delivers a massive build with tiny details

Buy now Learn More
Prime only

Amazon is handing out $10 Prime Day credits with small business purchases

$10 credit Learn More
New low

New low strikes 36-pack of Amazon Basics Microfiber Cleaning Cloths at $15

$15 Learn More
Save $399

Amazon clears out Apple’s latest Intel 21-inch 4K iMac with $399 discount, more from $949

$899 Learn More