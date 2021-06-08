FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

UGREEN’s USB-C/USB-A hubs turn one port into four at just $6.50 each

-
$6.50

UGREEN GROUP LIMITED (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its USB-C to 4-port USB-A Hub for $6.29 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Just use the code UGREENSD915 at checkout to redeem the discounted price. Having recently released, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked from its normal $9 going rate. this sleek 4-in-1 hub is perfect for keeping in your travel bag as you get ready to head out the door this summer. It hooks up to a single USB-C port and delivers four USB-A hookups, allowing you to utilize legacy devices with ease. Whether you have older SD adapters or Ethernet dongles, UGREEN’s latest hub lets you use it all with ease. UGREEN is well-rated at Amazon. Head below for more.

We also spotted that UGREEN via Amazon is offering its 4-in-1 USB-A Hub for $6.29 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Similarly, use the code UGREENSD915 at checkout and clip the on-page coupon to redeem the discounted price. Down from $10, this is also the best price that we’ve tracked and is the lowest available. While the deal above requires you to have a laptop with a USB-C port, this model is perfect for those with USB-A. It multiplies a single Type-A into four ports, which expands what you can plug in. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Need a new computer? Well, earlier today, we found Apple’s latest Intel 21-inch 4K iMac on sale for $399 off. It’s down to $949, which is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. Sure, it’s not powered by the all-new M1 CPU, but it still packs plenty of power for lightweight applications like Word, Excel, and Zoom.

More on the UGREEN USB-C Hub:

  • 4 in 1 Hub: The USB C adapter expands the single type C or Thunderbolt 3 into four standard USB 3.0 female ports. Instantly expand 4 USB ports to connect 4 more USB devices with your laptop, such as portable hard drive, thumb drive, mouse, keyboard, card reader and other USB devices.
  • High-Speed USB 3.0: UGREEN USB C hub provides 5Gbps transfer speeds, which is 10x faster than USB 2.0. High-efficiency data transmission for HD movies and mass files.
  • Stable performance: The built-in smart chip avoids overcurrent, overvoltage, short circuit and high temperature. Plug and Play, no driver and software are required.

