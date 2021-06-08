FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon clears out Apple’s latest Intel 21-inch 4K iMac with $399 discount, more from $949

Amazon is offering the 2020 21.5-inch iMac i5/8GB/256GB for $949 shipped. That’s down $150 from the usual fare, marking a new all-time low and one of the best-priced iMacs we can find. As one of Apple’s last desktop iterations without the upgraded M1 processor, you can save a ton over the newer models and still walk away with a premium machine. Powered by a dual-core Intel i5 chip, you can take advantage of 2.3GHz processing speeds that’ll boost up to 3.6GHz for gaming and streaming. The 1080p display is complemented by integrated Iris Plus Graphics 640. And rounding out the hardware, you’ll find twin Thunderbolt 3 ports, the FaceTime HD webcam, as well as a Magic Keyboard and Magic Mouse 2 included in the box.

Though if you’d rather splurge on a slightly nicer picture, the 2020 iMac Retina 4K is down to $899.99 on Amazon, with the price dropping at checkout. It also packs a stronger punch with a quad-core 3.6GHz base processor that overclocks to 4.1GHz, with integrated Radeon 555X graphics as well. And at just $50 over our lead deal, you can even give some of the newer models a run for their money without paying the premium prices.

Speaking of the new M1 iMacs, we’re tracking some of the very first discounts on Apple’s latest desktop starting at $1,259. Powered by the coveted M1 processor chip and making use of the 4K Retina display, you’ll find tons of new features and upgrades to explore. Though if you’d rather keep hunting for the best bargain around, check out our best Mac deals guide for all the latest and greatest.

More on the 2020 21-inch iMac:

  • 21.5-inch (diagonal) 1920-by-1080 resolution display
  • Seventh-generation dual-core Intel Core i5 processor
  • Intel Iris Plus Graphics 640
  • Ultrafast SSD storage
  • Two Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports

