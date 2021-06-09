Apple’s latest HomePod mini sees rare discount at just $1 shy of all-time low

Sam’s Club is offering the all-new Apple HomePod mini for $89.99 shipped for Plus members, otherwise you’ll add a $5 fee. You’ll have to be a Sam’s Club member to enjoy the full discount, but you can still score a 1-year membership for FREE with its new promotion. Selling for $99 at most retailers, this is only the second major discount we’ve tracked and falls just $1 short of the all-time low. Pulling Siri, Apple Music, and a swanky new hub for your smart home all in one package, HomePod mini is a compact way to organize your devices and enjoy some hi-fi audio to boot. The fabric-laden omnidirectional speaker is controlled via voice command or the on-unit touchpad. And thanks to Apple’s S5 speaker chip, your music will always come out sounding its best. The chip analyzes each song to provide custom tuning, so you can enjoy a richer, fuller sound. There’s ton’s more to unpack with Apple’s latest smart speaker, so you can take an in-depth with our 9to5Mac launch coverage.

If you’re already invested in a different smart home ecosystem, or just want to play the field a bit, the new Echo Dot is down to $45 shipped on Amazon. Packing a powerful speaker and Alexa, you can control your compatible smart home devices with just a few words. And as it rings up for half of our lead deal, consider putting those savings towards a previous generation Dot to add a continuous smart hub in more parts of the home. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 282,000 happy shoppers.

Although, right now you can score the new Nest Mini speaker for the same price on B&H Photo. This is one of the very first price cuts we’ve tracked on Google’s latest smart speaker, down a full 30% from the usual rate. Though that’s just the tip of the iceberg, so whether you’re looking for new gadgets or a stress-free way to organize them, we’ve got you covered in our smart home guide.

HomePod mini features:

Jam-packed with innovation, HomePod mini fills the entire room with rich 360-degree audio. Place multiple speakers around the house for a connected sound system. And with Siri, your favorite do-it-all intelligent assistant helps with everyday tasks and controls your smart home privately and securely.

