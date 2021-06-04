Google’s Nest Mini speaker lets you bark orders at Assistant for $35 (Reg. $49)

B&H currently offers the Google Nest Mini for $34.99 shipped. You’ll also find that same price available from Google and Best Buy. Typically fetching $49, you’re looking at over 28% in savings with today’s offer still marking one of the first price cuts throughout 2021 and drops to the third-best of the year. Nest Mini is the latest rendition of Google’s most compact smart speaker and allows you to bring Assistant pretty much anywhere in your home. So whether you need to command connected lighting or call up some cooking help in the kitchen, Nest Mini is an essential upgrade for those in Google’s smart home ecosystem. Over 3,900 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating, and you can learn more in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Those who aren’t dead set on welcoming Assistant into their smart homes will want to check out the ongoing Echo Memorial Day sale instead. With a collection of Amazon’s in-house smart displays and Alexa speakers on sale, you’ll be able to elevate your setup starting at $25. On top of some higher-end offerings, there are also plenty of more affordable models that undercut the lead deal while still giving you a new voice-activated speaker to bark orders at.

When then once you’ve landed on which smart speaker deserves a spot on the nightstand or kitchen, go get a closer look at the discount we spotted this morning on TP-Link’s multicolor Kasa smart bulb. Delivering both Alexa and Assistant control, this accessory is an affordable way to expand your smart home into yet another room for just $13.

Google Nest Mini features:

Meet the 2nd generation Nest Mini, the smart speaker you control with your voice. Just say “Hey Google” to play songs from Spotify, YouTube Music, and more. Music sounds bigger and richer. Ask your Google Assistant about the weather, news, or almost anything. Hear your personalized schedule, current weather conditions, and reminders. Set timers and alarms. And control your compatible smart devices.

