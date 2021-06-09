Incase is making its mark in the fight against climate change with its latest collaboration on bags with Bionic and WaterKeeper Alliance. The bags are made of recovered ocean plastic and are sturdy and stylish. They also help to reduce waste and clean up our planet’s precious coastal areas. We go over each of the four new recycled Incase bags in detail below, so hit the jump to find out more about these pollution-pummeling packs.

Incase x Bionic bags give ocean plastic a second chance

Teaming up with the world’s largest ocean-cleaning nonprofit, Incase and Bionic are dropping some new catch-all carry-ons comprised of recycled materials. Each bag is crafted from a durable synthetic filament which, pre-collection and processing, was polluting our planet’s water supply. The BIONIC FLX yarn is not only eco-friendly, but also user-friendly. It’s tear-resistant and offers an understated aesthetic.

This new collection features four pieces, with prices ranging from $49.99 to $99.99 with free domestic shipping in the US. The largest option is the commuter backpack, big enough to hold a 16-inch MacBook Pro in the dedicated sleeve. Incase has also included a variety of phone, pen, and other internal pockets. And there’s a water bottle pocket that clasps magnetically to prevent spills.

If all you really need for your daily commute is the laptop sleeve, you can get one in 16- or 13 inches for half the price. On the side you’ll find a dedicated slot for chargers or cables. Like the rest of the bags available today, it comes in matte gray or sea green. More color options appear to be on the way, however. And it’s worth noting that you can already save 20% by shopping at Amazon and clipping the on-page coupon.

And finally, the Incase accessory organizer can hold all your travel accessories and Apple accoutrements. With pockets and sleeves for all varieties of chargers, cables, phones, pens, and more, it’s an ideal caddy for anyone working on the go.

9to5Toys’ Take

Water pollution is a problem for every creature, and as more and more water restoration programs are popping up, it’s heart-warming to see companies like Incase take on the task of repurposing all that wasted plastic. (Or in Adidas’ case, reducing water usage with lab-made mushroom leather.) Personally, I think the minimalist design leaves a little something to be desired, but I love the concept for these bags. They look perfectly functionable, and the minimalist design is certainly popular right now. So no matter which option calls to you, you can walk away with a quality all-purpose pack and feel good about the purchase. And these days, that on its own is worth its weight in gold.

