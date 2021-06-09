This rechargeable AAA battery kit delivers 96,000 uses for just $12 (Save 40%)

Delipow Battery Store (98% positive feedback last 12-months) via Amazon is offering its Rechargeable AAA Battery pack with Charger for $12 when you use code 402RT6YK at checkout. That’ll take a full 40% off the leading rate to mark the lowest price we’ve ever tracked. Including eight 1,100mAh AAA batteries, you can save a small fortune with the 1200-cycle lifespan on these. The included charger is set for both AA and AAA batteries, and has a helpful LED screen to let you know when they’re ready for reuse. Just plug it into your laptop or USB charger, and you’re set to enjoy clean, low-waste energy time and time again. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 400 shoppers. See more below.

If you’d rather go with a more recognizable name, these Amazon Basics rechargeable AAA’s are also down to $12 for first time Subscribe & Save shoppers. Just remember to unsubscribe after ordering, unless you want regular deliveries made to your home. Each pack includes 12 800mAh AAA batteries, each of which can be recharged up to 1000 times. Also available in size AA and D cells, and rated 4.6/5 stars from over 128,000 customers.

For other green ways to brighten up your home, check out this Mandalorian-themed dusk-to-dawn nightlight. It adds a comforting glow from under Mando’s helmet to any room – perfect for a young Star Wars fan in your life at just $6. Then, take a look at our home goods guide to see what else you can find to bring a little extra joy into your day-to-day.

Rechargeable AAA Battery Kit features:

Rechargeable AA AAA Battery charger with smart LCD screen display indicates the whole charging process for the AA AAA batteries. With Independent charging channels, 4 slots, can charge 1/2/3/4 pieces Ni-MH Ni-CD AA AAA rechargeable batteries freely. Come with USB cable, You can adopt DV 5V 2A USB Input to connect the charger, or connect to power bank, laptop USB port …so on, charge everywhere.

