Let Mando take the night shift: Star Wars Dusk-to-Dawn Light falls under $6 for the first time

AmazonHome GoodsStar Wars
Amazon is offering the Star Wars The Mandalorian Helmet LED Night Light for $5.90 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 16% off the typical rate there and marks the first price drop we’ve tracked. Why would you settle for a standard night light when you can have Mando’s illuminated helmet instead? This authentic solution bears the “heroic likeness of the famed bounty hunter” and automatically casts a soft green light whenever it gets dark. An LED is used for light, keeping energy usage to a minimum while also ensuring that it’s ready to last a lifetime. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you can live without an illuminated Mandalorian helmet, this 6-pack of mini LED night lights offers quite a bit of value at $8 Prime shipped. You’ll have to spend a bit more overall, but at less than $1.50 per light, it’s hard to overlook just how many more units you can get for your money. More than 3,100 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.7/5 star rating.

The lighting-related deals are far from over. We just spotted this 25-foot outdoor string lights kit at $13 Prime shipped, and prior to that we found TaoTronics Touch Sensor Table Lamp for $26 alongside Philips SmartSleep Wake-up Light at $80. And if you’d like to declutter the look of a smart speaker, check out this outlet shelf at under $6.

Star Wars The Mandalorian Helmet LED Night Light features:

  • Authentic Star Wars Design – Showcases the heroic likeness of the famed bounty hunter from the hit series, The Mandalorian — perfect for fans of all ages throughout the galaxy
  • Light Sensing – Provides you with soft white light when you need it the most, automatically turning ON at dusk and OFF at dawn
  • Energy Efficient – Long-life LED is cool to the touch, greatly reduces energy consumption and helps you save money all year long

