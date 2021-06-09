REI Outlet Flash Sale: Up to 75% off Camping gear and apparel from Columbia, Merrell, more

REI is discounting a huge selection of summer camping gear and apparel starting at $1.74. You can take up to 75% off everything you’ll need to enjoy the great outdoors this seasons. Shipping is free on orders over $50, otherwise it’ll cost you $6. With deals from Columbia, Osprey, Under Armour, and plenty more, you’ll be sure to find what you need backed by 4+ star ratings across the board.

Our top pick today is the Hydro Flask 25-ounce Wine Bottle for $24.50. Going for a full $40 on the Hydro Flask website, this saves you 44% over other retailers. Insulated and leak-proof, these highly-rated bottles are meant to keep your beverages at the perfect temperature all trip-long. The antibacterial steel is equipped with a Pure Pour lip to ensure mess-free enjoyment that won’t attract animals. Sturdy, eco-friendly, and designed specifically for your wilderness getaways, these bottles are rated 5/5 stars. And you can find even more outdoor tools and apparel below the jump.

Our top REI outlet picks:

Looking to make the most of every moment this summer? REI is teaming up with West Elm on a new selection of outdoor furniture and more to help you enjoy the fresh air and everyone sharing in it. You can hit up our launch coverage for more info, or check out our sports and fitness guide for more ways to bask in the sunshine this season.

More on the Hydro Flask 25-ounce Wine Bottle

Insulated leakproof cap and TempShield double-wall vacuum insulation maintain a consistent temperature for hours

double-wall vacuum insulation maintain a consistent temperature for hours Silicone base enables clank-free handling and extra traction on slippery surfaces

Pure Pour opening delivers drip-free pours, easy filling and full visibility inside for better cleaning

Tough, food-grade 18/8 stainless steel is BPA-free and resistant to bacteria and odors

Covered by the Hydro Flask limited lifetime warranty

