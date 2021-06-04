REI has collaborated with West Elm for a limited-edition collection to help get you outdoors this summer. All of the items in this new collection are perfect for a weekend getaway. This could be just in your backyard or into the mountains for an adventure. There are 11 new items to choose from, and pricing starts at $15. So be sure to head below the jump to find all of our top picks from the West Elm x REI collection.

“We designed this modern collection of colorful everyday entertaining essentials and sustainably sourced outdoor textiles to complement REI Co-op’s high performing recreational gear,” said Jeffrey Hannoosh, senior vice president of design for West Elm. “Our collaboration with REI Co-op inspires families to bring the comforts of home to the great outdoors—from weeknights dining al fresco to relaxing summer weekends in the backyard.”

West Elm x REI Furniture

If you’re looking to be outdoors on a warm sunny day, The REI x West Elm Outward Day Shelter is a fantastic choice to bring with you. This shelter is travel-friendly and completely waterproof. This is also perfect for children to stay in the shade, whether you’re at the beach or park. The tarp shelter also features webbing lash points across the centerline to allow further pitch options or spots for hanging lights, which is great if your camping.

You can also place the Outward Rope Chair under the shelter for a comfortable space to sit. The lightweight design makes it a really convenient choice, and you can choose from two color options. This chair is not only great for camping but also for baseball games, outdoor hangouts, and more. You can pick one up for yourself or for Father’s Day for $70.

Accessories for the Outdoors

Finally, being able to keep your drinks and food cold while being outdoors is a must. The REI x West Elm Co-Op Insulated Picnic Tote is a great option that’s stylish as well. This spacious tote is completely insulated and has large pockets for added storage. The large handles make it nice to carry, and the gray coloring can be worn by both men or women alike.

Let me know your thoughts on the collection in the comments below, and you can shop the line today on REI and West Elm.

