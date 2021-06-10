Last Prime Day, we did a roundup of the best perks for Amazon credit card holders. With up to 25% back and $125 in gift cards last October, the online shopping giant doesn’t want to underdo this year’s discount festivities. If you’re looking for the best way to save this Prime Day, you’ll absolutely want one of Amazon’s in-house credit cards. But, which one is best? Let’s take a closer look

Amazon’s Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card offers the most benefits

The best card for shopping at Amazon this Prime Day is the Prime Rewards Visa Signature card. There’s no annual credit card or foreign transaction fees. With it being a normal Signature Visa card, you’ll be able to shop anywhere that Visa is accepted with this, not just at Amazon, making it a great all-around option.

As a bonus for Prime Day shoppers, Amazon is offering a $150 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval for the card. This means you’ll get $150 just for signing up, as long as you’re approved.

For rewards, it’s actually pretty great. Amazon offers 5% back on purchases at Whole Foods or Amazon (as long as you have an eligible Prime membership), 2% back at restaurants, gas stations, or drugstores, as well as 1% back on all other purchases. However, Prime Day is ushering in 10% back or more on limited items, giving you other ways to save. These rewards are delivered in cash back that can be used toward future purchases at Amazon and, in some instances, redeemed toward the balance itself.

Amazon’s Prime Store Card is perfect for using exclusively at the shopping giant with up to 20% back

While the biggest immediate benefit comes from the Prime Rewards Signature Visa above, Amazon’s Prime Store Card is better for longer-term usage, should you not need a Visa itself.

It can only be used at Amazon, meaning you won’t be able to swipe it at a grocery store or gas pump. However, the trade-offs could be worth it. Similar to the Prime Rewards Signature Visa, you’ll enjoy 5% back on purchases made at Amazon. However, the added benefit comes from select, rotating categories and items throughout the year. With these select items, you’ll find an additional 5-15% back, stacking up to a total possible 20% back on certain purchases.

The Prime Store Card also offers 0% financing, which can be useful for larger purchases. Either equal monthly payments or standard 0% financing (with you choosing how much to pay each month) is available here for various time lengths, up to 24 months depending on the size of your purchase.

Non-Prime members can enjoy 3% back and a $50 gift card with the Amazon Reward Visa card

If you’re not a Prime member (which we recommend you join as soon as possible), then neither card above will help you out. However, the standard Amazon Rewards Visa card is still a good option with no annual or foreign transaction fees.

It offers 3% back on purchases made from Amazon or Whole Foods, and the same 2% and 1% detailed above. However, you’ll only get a $50 gift card instantly upon approval, and there’s no bonus 10% or more back during Prime Day, so that’s worth keeping in mind.

9to5Toys’ take

I’ve had the Amazon Prime Store Card for many years and have always loved using it. Seeing 5% come back to my account to use in the future on Amazon purchases is quite nice, and with the ability to receive up to 15% bonus in certain categories, it’s even nicer.

However, if I were to sign up for a card today, I would choose the Prime Rewards Visa Signature. Sure, there’s no option for 0% financing, but the added $150 gift card and ability to earn rewards for all of my purchases, instead of just Amazon, make it a compelling option.

