This 4-pack of LED lights shine 20,000-lumens into your garage or basement at under $23

Amico-usa (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 4-pack of 5,000-lumen LED Deformable Light Bulbs for $22.94 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the on-page coupon to redeem the discounted price. Down from its normal going rate of $33, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. These LED lights screw into existing bulb sockets for a simple and easy retrofit. Each one outputs 5,000-lumens for a combined 20,000-lumen brightness. This is more than enough to transform your garage into a showroom, delivering the ability to see with ease. No more will you squint when you’re out there woodworking or wrenching on a car, as things will be brighter than ever before. Rated 4.7/5 stars from hundreds of happy customers.

If you need two bulbs and are on a tighter budget, check out this 2-pack of 1,600-lumen LEDs. I installed similar LED bulbs in my garage and find that they provide ample light for me to do woodworking projects. Today’s lead deal uses up a combined 200W for its lighting when all bulbs are on, while this 2-pack only takes up a combined 30W, so do keep that in mind. You’ll find the 2-pack can be picked up for just $11 on Amazon, saving you an additional $11 over the brighter bulbs above.

Don’t miss the multicolor deals we found earlier today. They’re gone at midnight, so you’ll need to act fast and pick it up before the price goes back up. You’ll find up to 30% off here, with our favorite discount being the 49-foot app-enabled RGB LED strip at $18.50. There’s plenty more in the sale, so be sure to check out everything discounted right here.

Adjustable Design: Unique wide-angle LED garage lighting design with three adjustable panels. Each panels can be folded over 90 degrees, will make the light cover 360° area, no dark areas, ghosting or glare. Specifications: Wattage 50, Lumens 5000, Kelvin 6500, Voltage 85 – 265, Beam Angle 120°, CRI＞80, Flicker-free, Adjustable angle ≥90°.

Super Easy to Install: Suitable for E26/E27 medium base, installation is as simple as a light bulb, screw in and play. No tools, no wiring and no professional electricians are needed.

Super Bright Garage Light: With 3 ultra-bright adjustable LED light panels and 120 Pcs top quality chips, each light will provide 5000 lumens brightness, equvis to 6 traditional light bulbs, save up to 60% on your electricity bill.

