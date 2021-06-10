Multi-color rope light kits with app control from $17 in today’s Gold Box (Up to 35% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, ZG US (97% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is now offering up to 30% off smart rope lighting to add some ambiance to your space. You can score the QZYL 49-foot Music Sync Color Changing Rope Lights with remote app control for $18.59 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly listed at between $24 and $30 for most of this year, today’s deal is up to 35% in savings and the lowest price we can find. This is an affordable way to bring multi-colored lighting to your space with simple smartphone app control. It sports 28 lighting modes (three color flashing, breathing, storming, multicolor gradient, and more) as well as a built-in mic so they can dance along with the beat. Rated for up to 7,000 hours, you’re getting three 16.4-foot ropes you can attach together or spread around your home. Rated 4+ stars from 16,000 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

You’ll also find this 50-foot QZYL LED Strip Light set on sale today at Amazon for $16.79 Prime shipped, down from the usual $24. Also the lowest price we can find, this set will save you even more than today’s lead deal and carries a 4+ star rating from nearly 800 Amazon customers. It’s not quite as versatile as today’s lead deal and comes in two pieces as opposed to three, but it is worth consideration if that works for you.

Then browse through the rest of today’s rope light Gold Box sale right here. Then check out this morning’s offer on Philips Hue bulbs, this Star Wars Dusk-to-Dawn Light, and the light show-equipped JBL’s Pulse 4 Speaker. We also still have a great deal on the Philips SmartSleep Wake-up Light as well as this meross Dimmable HomeKit Color Lamp.

Program is simple,fast operation,both the remote control and the app can control the strip light. app can add music,mic pickup, timer switch, brightness speed adjust, 6 diy memory buttons,28 lighting mode options,such as 3 color flashing,7 color flashing,breathing,strobe,multicolor gradient,etc

Mic pickup and music mode, mic built in ic,can detect any sound,change color according to frequency and beat ,you can download and play any music you like,and strip light will display various colors and brightness according to music frequency,and create a good party atmosphere

