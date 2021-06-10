FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Upgrade to Apple Watch Series 6 ahead of watchOS 8 on sale from $329 (Save up to $100)

Update: Additional styles are now live at up to $100 off.

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of Apple Watch Series 6 models, taking $70 off a selection of styles. Shipping is free across the board. Our top pick is the 44mm GPS + Cellular Blue Aluminum with Deep Navy Sport Band at $459. Typically fetching $529, today’s offer is matching our previous mention for the all-time low set just once before. You’ll also be able to save on additional models starting at $329 and many styles are matched at Best Buy

Apple Watch Series 6 arrives as the brand’s flagship wearable, delivering all of the usual fitness tracking features alongside an integrated blood/oxygen sensor. Alongside an even brighter always-on display, you’re also looking at the inclusion of the new U1 chip and faster charging times. Plus, with the upcoming release of watchOS 8, you’ll be able to monitor respiratory rate while sleeping, set multiple timers at once, and try out all of the other new features. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Whether the discounted style you’re looking to pick up isn’t paired with the perfect band or you just want some extra ways to accessorize, spending some of the savings on an extra Apple Watch band is an easy recommendation. Our roundup is packed with everything from some more affordable options to our favorite leather bands and more to elevate the look of your new wearable.

Or if you’re looking to expand your selection of Apple Watch bands with some official stylings, we’re still tracking a series of Sport Loop straps marked down to $18 each. With a variety of colorways on sale, you’ll be able to mix up the look of your wearable while saving 63%. And for all of the other week’s best deals, be sure to hit up our Apple guide.

Apple Watch Series 6 features:

  • GPS model lets you take calls and reply to texts from your wrist
  • Measure your blood oxygen with an all-new sensor and app
  • Check your heart rhythm with the ECG app
  • The Always-On Retina display is 2.5x brighter outdoors when your wrist is down
  • S6 SiP up to 20% faster than Series 5

