Breathe some forest air into your study with this 47-inch wood office desk at $60 (Save $40)

Tespo (99% positive feedback last in the 12-months) via Amazon is offering the CubiCubi 47-inch Office Desk for $59.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. That slashes a full $40 off the usual $100 tag, to mark the lowest price we’ve ever tracked. This modern desk offers a minimalist style with cozy wood accents to brighten up any office or study. It comes equipped with a built-in monitor or laptop riser, as well as a headphone hook. CubiCubi desks are constructed from powder-finished steel and hardwood panels, so you know it’s meant to last. Over 4,000 customers have left a 4.6/5 stars rating. See more options below.

Have your own monitor stand? This 40-inch CubiCubi rustic wood desk is just $50. Swapping the black particle board panel for a luscious wood finish, this desk brings a homier aesthetic to your home office. It comes with a headphones hook and built-in organizer bag for all your papers, pens, craft supplies, and more. And at $10 under our lead deal, you’d be hard pressed to find a quality desk for less. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 26,000 customers.

If you’re like me, you know adding a pop of color to any study is crucial to keeping your spirits up. So for all your color-coordination needs, check out Amazon’s 1-day Bic office sale for vibrant deals up to 69% off. Whether you’re looking for some handy highlighters, a swanky new pen set, or just like to browse, there’s tons of options waiting from just $4.50.

More on the CubiCubi 47-inch Desk:

This modern design computer office desk is designed for multi-purpose. It is a must-have computer desk which fits well in your home office, study room, bedroom or living room. The solid metal frame and triangle strut ensure the stability, letting you enjoy your work or study on this table. A clear and well-organized installation guide is helpful even if you are new to install a desk. A small table provides an additional space to use, make your desktop tidier, and more efficient.

