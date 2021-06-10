Amazon 1-day BIC home office sale from $4.50: Highlighters, pens, markers, more up to 69% off

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 69% off a collection of BIC markers and pens for your home office setup. One standout is the 12-pack of BIC Brite Liner Highlighters for $3.93 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $6.50 or so, today’s deal is nearly 40% off the going rate, the lowest we have tracked on Amazon in over a year, and the best we can find. The yellow fluorescent ink is delivered by way of BIC’s chisel tip for “broad highlighting or fine underlining.” These non-toxic markers can even have the lid for up to 8 hours before they start to dry out. Rated 4+ stars from thousands on Amazon. More BIC deals below from $4.50.

BIC Gold Box home office sale:

More on the BIC Brite Liner Highlighters:

Super-bright yellow fluorescent ink

Chisel tip for broad highlighting or fine underlining

ACMI approved non-toxic

Won’t dry out if the cap is left off for up to 8 hours

Made in the USA of US & Foreign Parts

