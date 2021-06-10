FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon 1-day BIC home office sale from $4.50: Highlighters, pens, markers, more up to 69% off

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 69% off a collection of BIC markers and pens for your home office setup. One standout is the 12-pack of BIC Brite Liner Highlighters for $3.93 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $6.50 or so, today’s deal is nearly 40% off the going rate, the lowest we have tracked on Amazon in over a year, and the best we can find. The yellow fluorescent ink is delivered by way of BIC’s chisel tip for “broad highlighting or fine underlining.” These non-toxic markers can even have the lid for up to 8 hours before they start to dry out. Rated 4+ stars from thousands on Amazon. More BIC deals below from $4.50

BIC Gold Box home office sale:

Speaking of the home office, be sure to check out the latest Grovemade Stationery Collection that puts solid metal/brass sticky note pads on your desktop as well as the new Samsung Smart Monitor. Then, head over to our home goods guide for even more including Command strip and hook packs, this Star Wars Dusk-to-Dawn Light, and yesterday’s offer on the TaoTronics Touch Sensor Table Lamp, just to name a few. 

More on the BIC Brite Liner Highlighters:

  • Super-bright yellow fluorescent ink
  • Chisel tip for broad highlighting or fine underlining
  • ACMI approved non-toxic
  • Won’t dry out if the cap is left off for up to 8 hours
  • Made in the USA of US & Foreign Parts

