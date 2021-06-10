FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

This TOPGREENER in-wall outlet features a 36W USB-C port at $18 (Save 55%), more

-
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesTOPGREENER
Save 55% From $18

TOPGREENER’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its In-Wall Outlet with 36W USB-C Port for $17.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from the usual $40 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 55% in savings while besting our previous mention by $1 to mark a new all-time low. Having launched at last year’s CES, this in-wall outlet delivers a typical AC outlet for powering various appliances and devices around the house, but mixes things up from your existing fixtures with the inclusion of some more versatile ports. Headlined by a USB-C output, you’ll be able to take advantage of 36W charging speeds. That’s alongside a 2.4A USB-A slot for plugging in smartphones and the like. Over 290 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, Amazon is offering a 2-pack of TOPGREENER’s In-Wall Outlets with dual USB-A slots for $27.49. Normally fetching $40, you’re saving over 40% with today’s offer marking the best price in nearly a year. With much of the same focus as the lead deal, these outlets let you ditch USB-A wall chargers in favor of having a pair of ports built right into the wall. Alongside the two AC outlets, there’s also two 2.4A USB-A slots for plugging in smartphones and accessories. Rated 4.4/5 stars from 685 customers.

If you’re not quite ready to make the in-wall installation, there are also plenty of other ways to refresh your charging kit without paying full price in our smartphone accessories guide. Ranging from Qi charging stations to GaN wall adapters, you’ll find plenty of ways to kit out your charging setup right here.

TOPGREENER In-Wall USB-C Outlet features:

TOPGREENER combines USB Type C Power Delivery with Quick Charge 3.0 in an all-in-one wall outlet that suits all charging needs. With one 18W USB-C Power Delivery port and one 18W USB-A Quick Charge 3.0 port, users can charge two devices simultaneously while leaving the power outlet free for other power needs. The Type-C USB charging port allows for full support of newly released devices which includes devices compatible with Power Delivery. PD 3.1 is the newest edition of Power Delivery, which supports up to 3A for the fastest possible charge.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

TOPGREENER

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Samsung’s 11-inch Chromebook 4 returns to all-tim...
Upgrade to Apple Watch Series 6 ahead of watchOS 8 on s...
Score iOttie’s Easy One Touch Wireless car mount ...
Amazon’s official 11-in-1 Thunderbolt 3 Dock supp...
There’s no excuse. Every coffee setup needs this ...
Save 20% on nearly all of LEGO’s 2021 kits: Star ...
Rubbermaid’s Pantry Food Container matching Amazo...
Turn one wall plug into 12 surge-protected outlets and ...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $76

Anker’s PowerPort 5-in-1 USB-C hub + charger packs 30W power passthrough at $36 (Save $40)

$36 Learn More
Save $41

Samsung’s 11-inch Chromebook 4 returns to all-time low at $159 shipped

$159 Learn More
Save $100

Upgrade to Apple Watch Series 6 ahead of watchOS 8 on sale from $329 (Save up to $100)

From $329 Learn More
Reg. $50

Score iOttie’s Easy One Touch Wireless car mount ahead of summer road trips at $35

$35 Learn More
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: June 10, 2021 – Save on AirPods Pro, Leather MagSafe case, more

Listen now
Reg. $190

Amazon’s official 11-in-1 Thunderbolt 3 Dock supports dual 4K60: $161.50 (Reg. $190)

$161.50 Learn More
New low

There’s no excuse. Every coffee setup needs this $32 conical burr grinder (Amazon low)

$32 Learn More
Save 20%

Save 20% on nearly all of LEGO’s 2021 kits: Star Wars, Mario, Harry Potter, much more from $12

From $12 Learn More