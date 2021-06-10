This TOPGREENER in-wall outlet features a 36W USB-C port at $18 (Save 55%), more

TOPGREENER’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its In-Wall Outlet with 36W USB-C Port for $17.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from the usual $40 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 55% in savings while besting our previous mention by $1 to mark a new all-time low. Having launched at last year’s CES, this in-wall outlet delivers a typical AC outlet for powering various appliances and devices around the house, but mixes things up from your existing fixtures with the inclusion of some more versatile ports. Headlined by a USB-C output, you’ll be able to take advantage of 36W charging speeds. That’s alongside a 2.4A USB-A slot for plugging in smartphones and the like. Over 290 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, Amazon is offering a 2-pack of TOPGREENER’s In-Wall Outlets with dual USB-A slots for $27.49. Normally fetching $40, you’re saving over 40% with today’s offer marking the best price in nearly a year. With much of the same focus as the lead deal, these outlets let you ditch USB-A wall chargers in favor of having a pair of ports built right into the wall. Alongside the two AC outlets, there’s also two 2.4A USB-A slots for plugging in smartphones and accessories. Rated 4.4/5 stars from 685 customers.

If you’re not quite ready to make the in-wall installation, there are also plenty of other ways to refresh your charging kit without paying full price in our smartphone accessories guide. Ranging from Qi charging stations to GaN wall adapters, you’ll find plenty of ways to kit out your charging setup right here.

TOPGREENER In-Wall USB-C Outlet features:

TOPGREENER combines USB Type C Power Delivery with Quick Charge 3.0 in an all-in-one wall outlet that suits all charging needs. With one 18W USB-C Power Delivery port and one 18W USB-A Quick Charge 3.0 port, users can charge two devices simultaneously while leaving the power outlet free for other power needs. The Type-C USB charging port allows for full support of newly released devices which includes devices compatible with Power Delivery. PD 3.1 is the newest edition of Power Delivery, which supports up to 3A for the fastest possible charge.

