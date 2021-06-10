FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Let Velocifire’s TKL02 ergonomic keyboard give your wrists a helping hand at $25 (30% off)

Velocifire (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its TKL02 Mechanical Keyboard for $25.20 shipped after code OTHTEUGD has been applied at checkout. Using that code knocks 30% off the $36 list price, dropping it to the lowest we’ve ever tracked. Designed for writers, programmers, or just about anyone who spends their daylight hours click-clacking away, this mechanical keyboard uses tactile brown switches for greater speed and precision. The tenkeyless design leaves precious desk space free for your mouse, notes, or, let’s be honest, food and distractions too. And its uncommon ergonomic curve is meant to help reduce hand strain after long hours of typing. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 1,600 customers. Head below for more.

As a copywriter, I can tell you how important it is to have an ergonomic set-up at your desk or home office. That’s why I’d recommend pairing it with a supportive mouse, like this wireless vertical mouse from Jelly Comb. It reorients your hand and wrist into a more natural resting positing, which when you’re working full-time in front of a computer, can be a life saver down the line. There are plenty of options out there, but this one rings up at just $16. It’s the best deal I’ve come across, and carries solid ratings at 4.5/5 stars from nearly 6,500 customers.

If you don’t have a monitor stand or elevated desk, consider adding a simple laptop stand to your set-up. It’ll help relieve neck and back strain and increase ventilation on your machine. This one from YFW Technology is crafted from aluminum, fully adjustable, and down to $26 shipped. Though if it’s not quite your style, you can shop to your heart’s content in our best PC gaming deals guide.

More on the Velocifire TKL02 Mechanical Keyboard:

Velocifire mechanical keyboard is designed for copywriter, programmer, editors who spend many hours typing every day. You will get better at typing speed and accuracy through Velocifire mechanical keyboards. Low-noise switches have a tactile bump for feedback with every key-press.  

