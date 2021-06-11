Upgrade your Flight Sim 2020 rig with Logitech’s Yoke System at a low of $149

Newegg is offering the Logitech Flight Yoke System for $149 shipped with the code 6ACSFLS54 at checkout. For comparison, this saves $21 from its normal going rate and drops the yoke system to a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re someone who enjoys playing Microsoft’s Flight Simulator, then switching from a keyboard/mouse setup to this is the next logical step. There are so many controls for the game that putting them into a system like this just makes sense. You’ll find a three axis lever throttle and 25 buttons that can be programmed in 75 different ways to really customize your experience here. The yoke shaft is stainless steel for rigidity and there’s a 2-position clamp to hold things down. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Those on a tighter budget might want to take the intermediate step of picking up a Thrustmaster T.Flight HOTAS 4. This ditches the full-on yoke system for a joystick, though it’s still better than trying to fly with a mouse and keyboard. Right now you can grab one for $80 at Amazon, which saves nearly 50% from the deal above.

Speaking of gaming, E3 is already kicking into gear. Yesterday, we took a look at the Summer Game Fest showcase and all that it brought, including news on Elden Ring, Black Ops Cold War, Among Us, and more. The event isn’t over though, so be sure to keep our E3 page bookmarked for everything slated to come out of the gaming event this year.

More on Logitech’s Flight Yoke System:

Realistic Yoke Controls provide the perfect introduction for the aspiring pilot or enhancing muscle memory of experienced pilots for the perfect translation of real-world skills

Stainless Steel Yoke Shaft – Robust, smooth and accurate control of your virtual aircraft in flight simulators

POV Hat, 14 button controls, and 3-position mode switch offer at least 54 programmable controls, giving you most of your aircraft’s functions under your fingertips

2 position desk clamp provides mounting flexibility for a wide range of desks with a robust, secure clamping force to ensure your controls stay where you need them.

