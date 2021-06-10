E3 2021 is scheduled to kick off on Saturday, June 12, but we will actually be getting some major presentations well before that, including today’s Summer Game Fest showcase. Hosted by video game personality Geoff Keighley, Summer Game Fest initially started last year as a sort of replacement for the cancelled E3 2020 event and has transformed into what will presumably be a yearly summer celebration of gaming. This year it’s showing up to E3 2021 with a host of its own special game reveals and announcements including Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War content, Among Us, gameplay world premieres, and some “other surprises and reveals.” It all starts now, and you can watch the live stream down below.

E3 2021 Summer Game Fest

The E3 2021 Summer Game Fest is scheduled to carry the reveal of Season 4 for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, “what’s next from Among Us,” the gameplay world premiere of Evil Dead The Game, and “tons of other surprises and reveals.” It also sounds like we will be getting a “new adventure” from 2K and Gearbox ahead of the Borderland’s developer’s scheduled E3 presentation this weekend. That all sounds like good news to me, and who knows what else Keighley might have on tap for us.

Without further delay, you’ll find the official E3 2021 Summer Game Fest stream ready and waiting for you below! And don’t forget to stick around for live performances from Weezer, Japanese Breakfast, and the Sonic Symphony Orchestra.

Get a glimpse at the future of video games! Join host Geoff Keighley for a live Kickoff event for Summer Game Fest, filled with world premieres, special guests, and musical performances by Weezer, Japanese Breakfast, and the Sonic Symphony Orchestra. Followed by Days of the Devs.

Updating…

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

And to kicks things off, we are getting the world premiere of the next great adventure from Gearbox and 2K games. It stars Andy Samberg, Wanda Sykes, Will Arnett, and Ashly Burch. This is a looter shooter, high-fantasy style and based on previous Borderlands DLC — This is not a Borderlands spin-off game and features custom characters, spell-casting, and more.

Metal Slug Tactics

A classic 90’s game returning as a grid-based strategy title — Metal Slug Tactics.

Metal Slug Tactics reunites Marco, Eri, Fio, and Tarma as they lead the Peregrine Falcon Squad into a new battlefield through dynamic, strategic combat. Players wield classic METAL SLUG weaponry, leveraging skill trees, perks, and a super attack-fueling adrenaline system to outwit and demolish flanks of the series’ signature villains.

Hideo Kojima – Death Stranding Director’s Cut

Next up, iconic Metal Gear creator Hideo Kojima made an appearance from Tokyo, as expected with all Geoff Keighley events. Keighley asked what he’s thinking about for his next project — no direct details here outside of it being something “completely different” and new, and something that implements societal tie-ins of some kind.

But we also got a new trailer for the Death Stranding Director’s Cut on PS5 — Kojima’s last project.

New Jurassic Park game — Jurassic World Evolution 2

Jurassic World 2 is coming in 2021

Building upon the groundbreaking and immersive 2018 management simulation, Jurassic World Evolution 2 introduces a compelling, new narrative campaign set after the events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, incredible new features, and awe-inspiring new dinosaurs brought to life with captivating realism. Together with expanded construction and more customisation options, the result is an even bigger, better and authentic Jurassic World game.

LostArk

LostArk is an MMO from Smilegate and Amazon Games set for release “this fall.”

Season 4 for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone

Season 4 for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone is jam packed with new weapons, maps, and zombie content. Plus the world premier trailer. New free content update hits on June 17.

Among Us

What’s next for Among Us? A new game mode known as Hide & Seek plus new roles, new colors and skins, visor cosmetics, achievements, and a new map.

PlayStation Indies — Salt and Sacrifice

Salt and Sacrifice is an indie title that looks to include some Dark Souls elements where players hunt mages, battle giant beasts, and more. Co-op and local online included, it’s coming in 2022.

More Solar Ash

We are also getting a brief new gameplay trailer for Annapurna title, Solar Ash. It is still set for release in 2021.

Journey through a surreal, vivid and highly stylized world filled with mystery, wild high-speed traversal, endearing characters, and massive enemy encounters. The Void beckons…

The Anacrusis

Coming to Xbox, PC, and GamePass, it’s a 4-person co-op shooter set on some kind of space station-like environment, The Anacrusis.

The Anacrusis is a four player co-op shooter by former Valve developer Chet Faliszek. It is being released on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Steam, Epic Game Store, and Game Pass.

Vampire Blood Hunt

From Sharkmob, Vampire Blood Hunt is coming later this year.

Join the Bloodhunt and become the ultimate vampire! A treacherous betrayal has stirred a war amongst the vampires, who are also being targeted for annihilation by a secret society known as the Entity. Use your supernatural powers, weapons and wit in this thrilling battle royale game to dominate the night and restore the Masquerade. Bloodhunt is a free battle royale game set in the Vampire: The Masquerade universe. Developed and published by Sharkmob from Malmö, Sweden. Coming to PC in 2021.

House of Ashes

House of Ashes is coming October 2021

Deep underground, something evil has awakened. Descend into the underworld in The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes, coming to PS4/PS5, Xbox One & Series X|S and PC on 22 October 2021.

Tales of Arise

We are getting a new trailer for Tales of Arise, coming September 10, 2021.

Battle looms on the horizon, threatening the harmony of Elde Menancia. Assemble your party and challenge your fate in #TalesOfArise, coming September 10.

Planet of Lana

Planet of Lana tells the story of a girl and her friend in a fantastical water color painting-like world from developer Wishfully. It is scheduled for summer 2022.

A young girl and her loyal friend embark on a rescue mission through a colorful world full of cold machines and unfamiliar creatures. Planet of Lana is a cinematic puzzle adventure game framed by an epic sci-fi saga that stretches across centuries and galaxies.

Monster Hunter Stories 2

We are getting brand new story trailer for Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin today.

Endless Dungeon:

We are getting another look at SEGA’s Endless Dungeon.

Here’s everything you need to know about Nintendo’s now confirmed E3 presentation a well as a breakdown of all of the major events scheduled for this weekend so you don’t miss a single announcement. Today’s best console game deals can be found right here, and OtterBox unveiled a new ‘industry-first’ Xbox controller battery system with hot swap power reserve for E3 this morning.

More details on the E3 2021 Summer Game Fest Presentation:

The Kickoff LIve show will air across all major platforms for free. No badges required. It’s true: Geoff Keighley’s Among Us mask is returning for one day only. Watch Kickoff Live! on Twitch for at least 15 minutes and you can unlock the mask via a Twitch Drop!

