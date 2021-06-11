Hey Dads and Grads: Nordstrom Rack watch sale takes 65% off Gucci, Armani, more from $21

Nordstrom Rack is discounting a huge selection of men’s luxury watches and smart watch accessories starting at $20.97. Shipping is free on orders over $89. We’re tracking deep cuts on pieces from Gucci, Armani, Michael Kors, Citizen, and much more, all up to 65% off. Our top pick today is the Kenneth Cole New York 42mm 3-Hand in silver for $39.97. Newer models of this watch go for around $125, and this classic version is listed at just $10 less. Featuring a modern black dial with sleek silver accents, this watch looks just as natural for casual business affairs as it does paired with your Sunday best. It’s just one of countless timepieces we’re tracking to elevate your summer styles, so hit the jump to peruse all our top picks.

Other notable watch deals:

Looking for the perfect gift for dad on his special day? Fossil has you covered in more ways than one, with 30% off wallets, watches, MacBook bags, and more. If nothing up top seemed quite right for Father’s Day, you can find a plethora of gift ideas starting at just $31. Or hit up our fashion guide for more ways to help the big man feel his best this season.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!