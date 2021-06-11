Bundle two RYOBI ONE+ 18V batteries with a FREE tool at Home Depot for $99

Home Depot is continuing to deliver on the pre-Father’s Day savings by launching a new promotion today that bundles a pair of RYOBI ONE+ 18V batteries with a FREE tool at $99 shipped. All you’ll need to do in order to lock-in the savings is click the Free Gift with Purchase button on this listing, which will pull up a selection of 16 different tools to select. With as much as $179 in value available depending on which tool you go with, today’s offer delivers up to 45% in savings to mark the best discount of the year. Included in this promotion are everything from drill and drivers to sanders, angle grinders, saws, and even leaf blowers. Everything integrates into the RYOBI ONE+ ecosystem to pair with the two included batteries and bundled charger. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 410 customers. Head below for more.

With plenty of savings leftover by taking advantage of the lead deal, be sure to check out all of the standalone RYOBI ONE+ tools to expand your kit. Since the featured bundle includes a pair of batteries, you’ll be able to pick up yet another tool to run at the same time. There are plenty of offerings available at Home Depot right now, many of which are also on sale.

Then don’t forget to check out all of the discounts live in the Home Depot Father’s Day sale for other ways to tackle those home improvement projects or grab the perfect gift for dad. There’s up to $500 in savings to be had across everything from electric riding mowers to DIY upgrades, grills, and more ahead of the big day.

RYOBI ONE+ 18V Battery bundle features:

This RYOBI 18V ONE+ Lithium-Ion 4.0 Ah Battery (2-Pack) and Charger Kit provides up to 3X more runtime compared to standard 18V lithium-ion batteries. These batteries are compatible with over 225 18V ONE+ tools to power through all types of projects. Built with professional grade lithium-ion cells these batteries provide fade free, cord-like power. They are engineered to perform in extreme weather temperatures and are engineered to be impact resistant.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!