FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Bundle two RYOBI ONE+ 18V batteries with a FREE tool at Home Depot for $99

-
Home GoodsHome DepotRyobi
$179 value $99

Home Depot is continuing to deliver on the pre-Father’s Day savings by launching a new promotion today that bundles a pair of RYOBI ONE+ 18V batteries with a FREE tool at $99 shipped. All you’ll need to do in order to lock-in the savings is click the Free Gift with Purchase button on this listing, which will pull up a selection of 16 different tools to select. With as much as $179 in value available depending on which tool you go with, today’s offer delivers up to 45% in savings to mark the best discount of the year. Included in this promotion are everything from drill and drivers to sanders, angle grinders, saws, and even leaf blowers. Everything integrates into the RYOBI ONE+ ecosystem to pair with the two included batteries and bundled charger. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 410 customers. Head below for more.

With plenty of savings leftover by taking advantage of the lead deal, be sure to check out all of the standalone RYOBI ONE+ tools to expand your kit. Since the featured bundle includes a pair of batteries, you’ll be able to pick up yet another tool to run at the same time. There are plenty of offerings available at Home Depot right now, many of which are also on sale.

Then don’t forget to check out all of the discounts live in the Home Depot Father’s Day sale for other ways to tackle those home improvement projects or grab the perfect gift for dad. There’s up to $500 in savings to be had across everything from electric riding mowers to DIY upgrades, grills, and more ahead of the big day.

RYOBI ONE+ 18V Battery bundle features:

This RYOBI 18V ONE+ Lithium-Ion 4.0 Ah Battery (2-Pack) and Charger Kit provides up to 3X more runtime compared to standard 18V lithium-ion batteries. These batteries are compatible with over 225 18V ONE+ tools to power through all types of projects. Built with professional grade lithium-ion cells these batteries provide fade free, cord-like power. They are engineered to perform in extreme weather temperatures and are engineered to be impact resistant.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Home Depot

Ryobi

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

This best-selling kitchen organizer rack can hold a ful...
This 50-pack of 450-lumen LED bulbs outfits your entire...
WestRiver’s USB Plasma Arc Candle Lighter is flam...
Disney summer sale now live from $5.50: Patio accessori...
Blackstone’s portable Flat Top Grill Station is A...
ECOVACS’ flagship T8 AIVI robotic vacuum delivers obs...
Govee’s touch-sensor LED lamp brings a world of b...
This 43-inch electric standing desk is $50 off, more fr...
Show More Comments

Related

Green Deals: ROCKPALS 300W power station with 30W USB-C + 300W AC falls to $177, more

Learn More

Green Deals: Segway Ninebot S Electric Scooter takes you around town for $450, more

Learn More
Reg. $43

This Mini Drone with air pressure and gravity sensors Is now only $36.95 (Reg. $43)

$37 Learn More
Orig. $169

Prev-gen Apple TV 4K falls to 2021 low at just $129 (Refurb, Orig. $169)

$129 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: Tormentum, Home Workouts Pro, Speedometer Pro, more

FREE+ Learn More
New low

SanDisk’s expansive, yet compact 1TB USB-C/A Luxe Flash Drive hits $117.50 (All-time low)

$117.50 Learn More
Save 26%

This best-selling kitchen organizer rack can hold a full cast-iron set at all-time low of $17

$17 Learn More
Save 25%

Pocket this Amazon Basics 15-in-1 Multi-Tool for just $9 Prime shipped (Save 25%)

$9 Learn More