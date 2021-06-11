Float into summer with up to $125 off Swonder’s inflatable paddle boards + accessories from $80

Today only, Woot is offering a selection of Swonder inflatable paddle boards and accessories priced from $80 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. Our favorite deal here is the Stand-Up Paddle Board Kit at $299.99. Normally $425 at Amazon, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This 11.6-foot long board features a 32-inch wide deck that is perfect for beginners, as it’s a stable surface even on choppy water. There are three fins underneath that delivers “increased maneuverability” and once you’re done, the board deflates and rolls up for easy transportation. In the kit, there’s the board itself, a collapsible aluminum paddle, hand pump, 10-foot ankle leash, and backpack to carry it all. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Shop the rest of the deals right here.

Instead of a full-on paddle board, why not pick up a more budget-focused boogie board instead? I used to use these all the time as a kid, and they’re a ton of fun. This 2-pack is just $14 at Amazon, which is a great deal. At just $7 each, this allows two people to enjoy the water at a time instead of just one. Plus, they’re more compact and easier to transport to and from the pool or beach.

While you’re on the water, be sure to have Beats Flex with you to enjoy some tunes. These water-resistant headphones are down to $41 right now, which knocks $9 off its normal going rate. The W1 chip allows for both fast and easy pairing, making them a great choice if you can’t fumble with Bluetooth settings while on the water.

More on the Swonder Stand-Up Paddle Board Kit:

Roll up the board, collapse the paddle, and stuff it all in the compact backpack to take your Swonder paddleboard on the go! The backpack will weigh about 30lbs with everything in it, perfect for a short walk or bike ride to the beach or lake.

This isn’t a cheap pool floatie. Swonder paddleboards use military-grade PVC with double-layered sidewalls to distribute air evenly while keeping the integrity of the paddleboard’s shape.

The Swonder 11.6’ standup paddleboard comes with an upgraded collapsible aluminum paddle, high-pressure hand pump, 10 foot ankle leash, and backpack that matches the color of the board so you can ride in style.

