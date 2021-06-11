FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Bring the New Beats Flex with Apple’s W1 chip on your next workout at $41

-
AmazonBeats
Reg. $50 $41

Amazon is currently offering the New Beats Flex Wireless Earphones for $40.99 shipped. Down from the usual $50 going rate, today’s offer is still one of the first discounts we’ve tracked on the latest from Beats, delivering the second-best price to date that comes within $1 of the all-time low. Perfect for bringing along on summer runs or tagging along throughout all those other upcoming workouts, the New Beats Flex sport an around-neck design that packs an inline microphone with playback controls. Notably, you’ll also find Apple’s W1 chip which allows for fast pairing alongside up to 12-hours of playback on a single charge. Added water- and sweat-resistance are a nice touch, too. Over 14,800 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating, largely agreeing with our hands-on review. More details below.

Save even more cash when you ditch the Beats branding and go with the Anker Soundcore Spirit 2 Earbuds at $30. This alternative arrives with much of the same around-the-neck design and fitness-emphasis, but delivers a more affordable price tag that’s backed by 14-hour battery life, IP67 water-resistance, and a 4.3/5 star rating to complete the package.

On the opposite end of the headphones spectrum, we’re currently tracking the best price to date on Beats Solo Pro. Arriving with ANC alongside Apple’s H1 chip, these cans are down to $120 right now. But if you’re truly looking to go all-in on a pair of new headphones, a new all-time low has befallen Apple AirPods Max at $499.

New Beats Flex Wireless Earphones features:

In your ears or around your neck, Beats Flex are as versatile as the life you lead. Whether you’re listening to music, taking calls, or scrolling your social feed, you’ll always be ready for what’s next. Magnetic earbuds make listening that much easier by automatically playing music when they’re in your ears and pausing when they’re attached around your neck. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Beats

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Save up to 28% on Anker power strips with USB-C and mor...
OnePlus 9 delivers a 120Hz display at a new all-time lo...
Samsung’s 2021 QLED 4K 85-inch Smart TV + $500 Pr...
Spigen’s all-new AirTags cases have dropped in pr...
Apple’s new 24-inch M1 iMac drops to new Amazon all-t...
Amazon $5 4K movie sale: Angel Has Fallen, Arrival, Lif...
Samsung’s official Galaxy S21/+/Ultra S-View Flip...
Apple AirPods Max see rare discount, plummeting to new ...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 40%+

Beats Solo Pro Headphones deliver ANC, Apple’s H1 chip, more at a low of $120

$120 Learn More
Save now

Apple’s latest weekend $8 or less movie sale also features fan-favorite collections from $15

$8 or less Learn More
Reg. $30+

Today’s best game deals: Immortals Fenyx Rising $22, Elden Ring pre-orders, Halo, more

$22 Learn More
25% off

Under Armour cuts up to 25% off thousands of summer items from $6

From $6 Learn More
Save 28%

Save up to 28% on Anker power strips with USB-C and more starting at $17

From $17 Learn More
Reg. $50

This modern 2-slice digital toaster with LED display is down to $30 for today only (Reg. $50)

$30 Learn More
$43 off

OnePlus 9 delivers a 120Hz display at a new all-time low of $687

Amazon low Learn More
Reg. $40+

mophie’s glass-like finish Wireless Qi Charge Stand is just $10 shipped today (Prime only)

$10 Learn More