Bring the New Beats Flex with Apple’s W1 chip on your next workout at $41

Amazon is currently offering the New Beats Flex Wireless Earphones for $40.99 shipped. Down from the usual $50 going rate, today’s offer is still one of the first discounts we’ve tracked on the latest from Beats, delivering the second-best price to date that comes within $1 of the all-time low. Perfect for bringing along on summer runs or tagging along throughout all those other upcoming workouts, the New Beats Flex sport an around-neck design that packs an inline microphone with playback controls. Notably, you’ll also find Apple’s W1 chip which allows for fast pairing alongside up to 12-hours of playback on a single charge. Added water- and sweat-resistance are a nice touch, too. Over 14,800 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating, largely agreeing with our hands-on review. More details below.

Save even more cash when you ditch the Beats branding and go with the Anker Soundcore Spirit 2 Earbuds at $30. This alternative arrives with much of the same around-the-neck design and fitness-emphasis, but delivers a more affordable price tag that’s backed by 14-hour battery life, IP67 water-resistance, and a 4.3/5 star rating to complete the package.

On the opposite end of the headphones spectrum, we’re currently tracking the best price to date on Beats Solo Pro. Arriving with ANC alongside Apple’s H1 chip, these cans are down to $120 right now. But if you’re truly looking to go all-in on a pair of new headphones, a new all-time low has befallen Apple AirPods Max at $499.

New Beats Flex Wireless Earphones features:

In your ears or around your neck, Beats Flex are as versatile as the life you lead. Whether you’re listening to music, taking calls, or scrolling your social feed, you’ll always be ready for what’s next. Magnetic earbuds make listening that much easier by automatically playing music when they’re in your ears and pausing when they’re attached around your neck.

