Ray-Ban, Oakley, Ferragamo, more from $26 Prime shipped during Woot’s Sunglass Sale

Woot is currently offering sunglasses from Oakley, Ray-Ban, Ferragamo, and more with pricing starting at $26. Prices are as marked. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members, with delivery running you $6 otherwise. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Ray-Ban Justin Havana Sunglasses. This style can be worn by both men or women alike and it’s currently marked down to $83. For comparison, these sunglasses were originally priced at $115. They can be dressed up or down seamlessly and I love the on-trend tortoise design. Plus, the lens features an anti-glare design as well as 100% UV protection. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and you will want to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.
Our top picks include:
- Ray-Ban Aviator Sunglasses $83 (Orig. $176)
- Ray-Ban Blaze Shooter Sunglasses $96 (Orig. $173)
- Ray-Ban Justin Havana Sunglasses $83 (Orig. $115)
- Ferragamo Shiny Gunmetal Aviators $61 (Orig. $179)
- Oakley Crankshaft Sunglasses $55 (Orig. $146)
- Ray-Ban Rx7177 Eyeglasses $45 (Orig. $198)
- Tag Heuer Polarized Legend Sunglasses $89 (Orig. $150)
- …and even more deals…
