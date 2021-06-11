Ray-Ban, Oakley, Ferragamo, more from $26 Prime shipped during Woot’s Sunglass Sale

Woot is currently offering sunglasses from Oakley, Ray-Ban, Ferragamo, and more with pricing starting at $26. Prices are as marked. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members, with delivery running you $6 otherwise. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Ray-Ban Justin Havana Sunglasses. This style can be worn by both men or women alike and it’s currently marked down to $83. For comparison, these sunglasses were originally priced at $115. They can be dressed up or down seamlessly and I love the on-trend tortoise design. Plus, the lens features an anti-glare design as well as 100% UV protection. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and you will want to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks include:

Finally, be sure to check out the PUMA Friends and Family Sale that’s offering 40% off sitewide and an extra 30% off clearance items.

