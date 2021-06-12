This highly-rated ratcheting belt falls to lowest price in months at $16, more from $14

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Lavemi (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a selection of its apparel priced from $14 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our favorite is the Ratcheting Belt for $15.99, which normally goes for $20. This is a 20% discount and marks the lowest price that we’ve tracked since mid-2020. This belt features a ratcheting mechanism that makes it quite easy to secure, turning what used to be a 2-handed ordeal into a single-handed, simple task. This not only provides a greater range of adjustability, but also just makes it easier to use overall. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 28,000 happy customers. Shop the rest of the sale right here.

On a tighter budget? Well, the Steve Madden Men’s Reversible Leather Belt starts at $13 and offers a similarly dressy style to the deal mentioned above. Sure, it doesn’t have the ratcheting feature, but it is reversible, which is something that the Lavemi doesn’t have the ability to do.

Shopping for Father’s Day? Well, maybe it’s time that dad switch from a rear-pocket wallet to one that sits in his front pocket. I made the switch years ago and it’s something that I haven’t regretted one time. Ekster is the brand I chose and still use, and right now they’re on sale for 20% off as we head into Father’s Day. Pricing starts at $39, and we recommend considering the Aluminum Cardholder for $63 if you’re not sure which model to pick.

More on the Lavemi Ratcheting Belt:

TRIM TO FIT – You can trim the strap length by yourself to fit your size if the belt strap is too long for you.

NO MORE HOLES – Lavemi’s Fashion Ratchet Belt provides 38 unique adjustments for a superb comfortable fit. Easy removable buckle allows you to cut the belt to your ideal size to give a primmer and custom tailored appearance!

EASY USE – Just slide the belt into the buckle and pull the belt through, the buckle simply auto locks the belt, to release the belt, gently push the lever on the side of the buckle and lock will snap. Simple, smooth and sleek!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!