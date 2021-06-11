Upgrade dad to an Ekster front pocket wallet/Bluetooth tracker from $39 on Amazon

TheGroupDeal (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a selection of Ekster wallets and accessories at 20% off when you clip the on-page coupon for each item. Our favorite discount is the Aluminum Cardholder at $63.20. Shipping is free across the board. Normally $79, this marks a new low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. If you’re ready to ditch that old back-pocket wallet, Ekster is worthy of finding a home in your front pocket. I’ve carried an Ekster wallet for nearly two years and it’s fantastic. The build quality is great, it’s compact, and the Aluminum Cardholder can store 12 or more cards depending on whether you use the metal backplate or just use the cardholder itself. Made with space-grade aluminum, this wallet is designed to last a lifetime. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below for the rest of the Ekster discounts we’ve tracked down.

More Ekster deals:

For other fashion-related deals, our guide is the place you’ll want to look. Just today, we found discounts across various categories including a Nordstrom Rack watch sale takes from $21, Disney summer sale from $5.50, and much more. Also, don’t forget about the OtterBox MagSafe iPhone 12 wallet and folio that are on sale from $32.

More on the Ekster Aluminum Cardholder:

Instant access: With our patented card ejection mechanism, contents are quickly fanned out at the click of a button. It stores 12+ cards; the cardholder stores 4-6, depending on the number of embossed cards, and the expandable metal backplate holds 6+ additional cards.

Skinny genes: This card holder’s expandable backplate doesn’t sacrifice a slim profile for extra storage. Ditch the bulk, carry more.

Built to keep up: Forged from space-grade 6061-T6 aluminum, this wallet won’t give up before you do.

Protect your identity: Keeps your cards close and your data even closer. The integrated RFID blocking layer fends off data skimmers.

Your satisfaction is our priority: Not satisfied? Simply return it for a full money-back guarantee within 30 days.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!