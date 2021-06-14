FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon has Apple’s latest 512GB 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro back at $1,300 shipped ($199 off)

-
AmazonApple
$199 off $1,300

Amazon is now offering Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Pro M1/8GB/512GB for $1,299.99 shipped with the price automatically dropping at checkout. Regularly $1,499, today’s deal is $199 off, matches our previous mention for the all-time low, and is the best we can find. Carrying an upgraded 512GB of storage with 8GB of RAM, Apple’s latest Pro model includes its M1 chip for improved performance and up to 17-hour battery life. Centered around a 13-inch Retina display, you’ll find a pair of Thunderbolt ports, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, and the Touch Bar. We called it a “once-in-a-generation leap” in our hands-on review. Head below for more details.

While you’ll want to check out our recent review of the Linedock hub as well, a great use of your savings would be to add some additional I/O to your new MacBook with Anker’s PowerExpand+ 7-in-1 Hub at $30. This USB-C hub brings loads of additional connectivity options to the table including 4K HDMI and 100W power delivery with a 4+ star rating from over 9,600 Amazon customers. 

Then swing by our Apple deal hub for even more price drops including this morning’s offer on Apple Watch Series 6 and this deal on the Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet. But we also still have solid offers on Apple’s new 24-inch M1 iMac and the AirPods Max at a new all-time low. 

More on the 13-inch MacBook Pro M1/8GB/512GB:

  • Apple-designed M1 chip for a giant leap in CPU, GPU, and machine learning performance
  • Get more done with up to 20 hours of battery life, the longest ever in a Mac
  • 8-core CPU delivers up to 2.8x faster performance to fly through workflows quicker than ever
  • 8-core GPU with up to 5x faster graphics for graphics-intensive apps and games
  • 16-core Neural Engine for advanced machine learning

