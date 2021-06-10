FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Apple AirPods Max see rare discount, plummeting to new all-time low at $499

New low $499

Amazon is offering Apple’s AirPods Max in Silver and Sky Blue for $499 shipped. Typically selling for $550, this rare discount undercuts our last mention by $19, bringing them down to a new all-time low. And while two of the five available colorways are seeing these deep savings, you can still pick up the other options for a smidge less than the list price. Powered by Apple’s H1 chip, these new over-ear headphones bring together computational audio with phenomenal active noise cancellation. You can enjoy the unmatched audio quality for up to 20-hours, plus Hey Siri, and the cushion of memory foam ear cups with a knit mesh canopy. While we found them both compelling if a little pricey in our hands-on review, today’s savings certainly offer a little extra bang for your buck. Find more below the jump.

Looking for a more compact way to enjoy Apple’s premium H1 audio chip? There’s always the classic AirPods at a cool $150. While the audio won’t quite compete with the AirPods Max, the portability is perfect for students and travel. Alongside active noise cancellation, sweat and water resistance, plus 24-hours of total battery life with the wireless charging case, these are a strong alternative to Apple’s over-ear cans.

With the release of watchOS 8 fast approaching, you can upgrade to a new Apple Watch 6 at a new all-time low up to $100 off. Featuring faster charging times, Apple’s U1 chip, and a gorgeous always-on display, there’s never been a better time to take the leap. Still a bit wary? No worries, you can always peruse our Apple guide to see what fits best for you.

Apple AirPods Max feature:

The Apple AirPods Max wireless over-ear headphones are made to transport and immerse you in your favorite content. Dynamic drivers with dual neodymium ring magnets provide clear sound with deep bass, and the breathable knit mesh canopy with mesh textile-wrapped memory foam earcups make the AirPods Max feel comfortable during long listening sessions. The addition of active noise cancellation technology with six outward-facing helps to maximize your isolation.

