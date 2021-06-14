FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon has the Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet in black down at $49.50 right now

Reg. $59 $49.50

Amazon is also offering the Apple Leather Wallet with MagSafe in the black colorway for $49.55 shipped to join the Saddle Brown option. Regularly closer to $59, this is slightly below our previous mention and the lowest we can find. Made from ”specially tanned and finished European leather,” it carries a series of magnets to “effortlessly” attach it to the back of your MagSafe-equipped iPhone. This shielded wallet solution is safe for credit cards and you can even “stack it on top of a Clear or Silicone Case with MagSafe.” Compatible with all iPhone 12 models. Rated 4+ stars from thousands. More details below. 

The recently unveiled OtterBox MagSafe iPhone 12 wallet and folio are also on sale right now starting from $32 shipped. They provide much of the same feature set as Apple’s options with a leather-like finish and a lighter price tag. Browse through those deal right here and learn more in our launch coverage

Br sure to check out these deals on OtterBox’s all-new MagSafe Car Mounts and Apple’s official Leather MagSafe iPhone 12/Pro Case. And then dive into our coverage of some of the latest MagSafe gear including the new LifeProof SEE environmentally sustainable cases, the latest Twelve South iPhone 12 leather BookBook wallet cases, and the new MagSafe gear from Nomad

More on the Apple Leather Wallet with MagSafe:

  • Crafted from specially tanned and finished European leather, the wallet features strong built-in magnets that allow it to effortlessly snap into place on the back of your iPhone.
  • You can even stack it on top of a Clear or Silicone Case with MagSafe to create a look that’s unique to you.
  • The Leather Wallet is shielded so it’s safe for credit cards.
  • Compatibility: iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini
  • Fits 2-3 cards

