Amazon offers down comforters up to 40% off from $63 shipped, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Royoliving via Amazon is offering Down Comforters up to 40% off. One of our top picks from this sale is the King Size All Season Solid White 100% Egyptian Cotton Cover Down Proof Duvet Insert for $76.99 shipped. Regularly this duvet comforter is priced at $110 and today’s rate is an Amazon all-time low. This insert can be used year-round and it can be styled on its own or paired with a duvet cover. Rated 4.5/5 stars with over 4,200 reviews from Amazon customers. Head below the jump to find even more deals today.

Additional bedding deals today:

Finally, you will want to check out the Amazon Eco Smart Speakers deal that’s going on today. Inside this sale you can score two speakers for just $120 shipped, which is regularly sold for $200.

Royoliving King Duvet Insert Comforter features:

We strictly selected the Unique Imported Polish silver down and feathers, with large filling that the winter king size can reach 70 oz fill weight! The cover fabric is 100% mute cotton, soft to touch and anti-noise.

The time period from the collection, transfer, washing, disinfection, drying, and separation of the raw materials to the finished product of the down products is strictly controlled within 6 hours.

To prevent the down material from moisture and breeding bacteria in this process. From the source ensure the down in purity, healthy and odorless condition.

