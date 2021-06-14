Amazon offers down comforters up to 40% off from $63 shipped, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Royoliving via Amazon is offering Down Comforters up to 40% off. One of our top picks from this sale is the King Size All Season Solid White 100% Egyptian Cotton Cover Down Proof Duvet Insert for $76.99 shipped. Regularly this duvet comforter is priced at $110 and today’s rate is an Amazon all-time low. This insert can be used year-round and it can be styled on its own or paired with a duvet cover. Rated 4.5/5 stars with over 4,200 reviews from Amazon customers. Head below the jump to find even more deals today.
Additional bedding deals today:
- Full Size All Season Solid White Duvet $74 (Orig. $106)
- Lightweight King Summer Duvet $70 (Orig. $100)
- Heavyweight King Winter Duvet $84 (Orig. $120)
- …and even more deals…
Finally, you will want to check out the Amazon Eco Smart Speakers deal that’s going on today. Inside this sale you can score two speakers for just $120 shipped, which is regularly sold for $200.
Royoliving King Duvet Insert Comforter features:
- We strictly selected the Unique Imported Polish silver down and feathers, with large filling that the winter king size can reach 70 oz fill weight! The cover fabric is 100% mute cotton, soft to touch and anti-noise.
- The time period from the collection, transfer, washing, disinfection, drying, and separation of the raw materials to the finished product of the down products is strictly controlled within 6 hours.
- To prevent the down material from moisture and breeding bacteria in this process. From the source ensure the down in purity, healthy and odorless condition.
