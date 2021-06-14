Amazon offers Prime members a pair of Echo smart speakers for $120 shipped (Reg. $200)

Amazon is now offering its Prime members two of its Echo (4th Gen) speakers/home hubs for $119.95 shipped. Simply add two to your cart and apply code ECHOPRIME at checkout. Regularly up to $100 each, today’s deal is as much as $80 in savings and the lowest price we can find. It also undercuts the lowest direct price we have tracked on one. Amazon’s 4th generation smart speaker provides voice control over your audio streaming services as well as “clear highs, dynamic mids, and deep bass for rich, detailed sound that automatically adapts to any room.” It can also control Zigbee and Ring Smart home devices as well as Fire TV gear and the ability to “instantly drop in on other rooms or announce to the whole house that dinner’s ready.” Rated 4+ stars from nearly 60,000 Amazon customers. More deals below.

Now, if you don’t need two of them, remember you can score the All-new Echo Dot (4th Gen) for $55 shipped at Amazon right now. We are tracking a notable “Save $50 when you buy 2 and use code PDDOT2PK at checkout” on the Echo Dot (newest generation – 2020 release), but it seems to be a bit of a YMMV situation and isn’t working for some folks. Be sure to check out some of the other Echo deals below as well as today’s All-new Echo Buds early Prime Day deals.

More Early Prime Echo deals:

Hit up our breakdown feature of all the Amazon Echo speakers for a better idea of which one is best for you. Then check out the Echo sunglasses with Alexa and our roundup of what deals can we expect during Amazon’s 2-day shopping event later this month.

More on the Amazon Echo smart speaker:

Premium sound – Echo delivers clear highs, dynamic mids, and deep bass for rich, detailed sound that automatically adapts to any room.

Voice control your entertainment – Stream songs from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, SiriusXM, and more. Plus listen to radio stations, podcasts, and Audible audiobooks.

Ready to help – Ask Alexa to play music, answer questions, play the news, check the weather, set alarms, control compatible smart home devices, and more.

Smart home made simple – With the built-in hub, easily set up compatible Zigbee devices or select Ring Smart Lighting solar lights and bulbs to voice control lights, locks, and sensors.

Fill your home with sound – With multi-room music, play synchronized music across Echo devices in different rooms. Or pair your Echo with compatible Fire TV devices to feel scenes come to life with home theater audio.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!