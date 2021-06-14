While there’s no shortage of laptop stands currently on the market, there aren’t very many that sport a similar design to the new Cooler Master ErgoStand Air. Instead of embracing bulky style, this offering chases a fold-flat form factor that’s comprised of premium materials including both aluminum and rubber. It’s sold in silver and black colorways, allowing it to pair nicely with MacBooks, Chromebooks, PCs, and more. Continue reading to for additional information.

Cooler Master ErgoStand Air delivers fold-flat laptop stand made of premium materials

The Cooler Master ErgoStand Air is a lightweight laptop stand comprised of solid aluminum alloy. Rubber pads are implemented throughout to prevent collisions and accidental scratching of your beloved MacBook, PC, or Chromebook. When not in use it can be folded entirely flat to minimize the amount of space needed and visual clutter it creates.

When unfolding Cooler Master ErgoStand Air you’ll discover five designated positions in which it can be placed. The entire thing spans 11.7 x 8.5 x 0.7 inches and weighs in at 1.4 pounds. Despite wielding a compact size and lightweight design, Cooler Master touts that it can support up to 20 kilograms (or 44 pounds) of weight.

Propping up ErgoStand Air will leave your laptop with a hollow frame on which to rest. This should pave the way for quite a bit of airflow and ventilation, contributing to thermal dissipation. While Cooler Master calls out support for laptops and tablets with up to 15.6-inch screens, it seems highly likely that a 16-inch MacBook Pro and similarly sized units are likely to work as well.

Pricing and availability

The new Cooler Master ErgoStand Air is available for order right now. As mentioned earlier, both silver and black colorways are up for grabs, allowing you to pick the ideal match for your laptop. No matter which route you choose, pricing is set at $34.99.

9to5Toys’ Take

With a slim, fold-flat design, there’s little to no reason Cooler Master ErgoStand Air couldn’t prove to be an excellent on-the-go laptop stand. Spanning 11.7 x 8.5 inches, it will likely slide into a tablet compartment so you’re ready to more ergonomically tackle work while out and about.

Pricing is a bit high, when considering that Lenovo manages to undercut Cooler Master by roughly 30%. That being said, ErgoStand Air does employ a third panel of aluminum with dedicated slots for choosing your preferred viewing angle. This should prevent slippage and also ensure everything is held nicely in place as you go about your business.

